Bakeries
Bakeries

Harley's Fine Baking

European Delicacies Ranging From Cakes To Snacks At Harley's
Child Care Services
Child Care Services

Sim & Sam's Party & Playtown

Head To This Playtown For Some Fun Time With Your Little Ones
Kompally
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres

Miraj Cinemas

Miraj Cinema's In Bala Nagar Is Where You Should Watch A New Movie Today
Bala Nagar
Gyms
Gyms

Phantom Fitness Club

Spinning, Kickboxing & Pilates: Do What Suits Your Body At This Fitness Club In Kompally
Secunderabad
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Sainma Restaurant

Filmy Decor & Telugu Specialties: This Retro Restaurant In Kompally Can't Be Missed
Kompally
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores

Vintage Vogue

Score Some Beautiful & Vintage Furniture At This Store In Kompally
Kompally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Rangasthalam

Savour The Delights! Explore Andhra Cuisine At This Restaurant In Kompally
Kompally
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Millets & Chutneys

Health-Conscious? This Place In Kompally Has Millets On The Menu
Kompally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Malnadu Kitchen - Hoysala Inn

Malnadu Kitchen: A Newbie In Kompally Is Known For Amazing Andhra Food
Kompally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

The Cascade

Slide Into This Restaurant For Some Amazing Thai & Chinese Food
Kompally
Cafes
Cafes

Bounce

This Picturesque Open Air Food Hub On Kompally Highway Is Amazing
Kompally
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone

Odyssey Wonder Paintball

Dab Into Action With Paintball & Beach Volleyball At This Outdoor Gaming Arena
Kompally
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Sai's

Have You Tried Desi Ankapur Natu Kodi Chicken Yet? Drop By This Little Mess In Kompally!
Kompally
Cafes
Cafes

Chai Kahani

You Have Got To Try Chai Kahani's Chicken Toast ASAP!
Kompally
