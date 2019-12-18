Film Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Film Nagar

Cafes
image - Concu
Cafes

Concu

A Patisserie With A Pretty decor & Delicious Desserts At Concu
Film Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Maguro
Casual Dining

Maguro

Maguro: The Latest Entrants In The Pan Asian Restaurants With A Promising Menu
Film Nagar
Cafes
image - Farine
Cafes

Farine

Farine: A New Minimal Bakery Straight From The Pinterest Board Dreams
Film Nagar
Cafes
image - Guilt Trip
Cafes

Guilt Trip

Cookie Dough Lava Cake To Cheese Cakes: This New Patisserie Is Whipping Up A Storm
Film Nagar
Cafes
image - Sofrehh Persian Bistro
Cafes

Sofrehh Persian Bistro

Orange Marmalade To Murgh Pukh Sandwich: This Persian Bistro On Wheels Is The Boss
Film Nagar
Cafes
image - Bottega Cafe
Cafes

Bottega Cafe

This Cafe In Film Nagar Has Awesome Coffee & It's Great For Spending Quiet Afternoons
Film Nagar
Cafes
image - Truffle Tower
Cafes

Truffle Tower

Indulge In European Cuisine & Dine On Swings At This Cafe In Film Nagar
Film Nagar
Cafes
image - Delizie Baking Company
Cafes

Delizie Baking Company

Iced Tea, Fries, Burgers & More: Satiate Your Hunger Pangs Like A Boss
Film Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - Churrolto
Dessert Parlours

Churrolto

Get Churro'd! This Dessert Parlour Has Moved To Jubilee Hills & We're Loving It
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
image - MoXa Kitchen
Casual Dining

MoXa Kitchen

This Newly Opened Restaurant Serves Delish Food & Has Pretty Interiors
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
image - Pop O'Bob
Cafes

Pop O'Bob

The Exclusive Premium Bubble Tea In Hyderabad Now
Jubilee Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tasty Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

Tasty Bowl

Amazing South Indian Delicacies At Your Door Step Now!
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
image - Enchante Cafe & Confectionery
Cafes

Enchante Cafe & Confectionery

Get Captivated At This Enchanting Backyard Cafe In Film Nagar
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
image - Alive Cafe
Cafes

Alive Cafe

We're Talking Organic And Healthy In Hyderabad!
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
image - So The Sky Kitchen
Casual Dining

So The Sky Kitchen

Khousuey To Funghi Delight Pizza: This Rooftop Restaurant Can Make Your Date Night Lit
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
image - The Funnel Hill Creamery
Cafes

The Funnel Hill Creamery

This Pretty Pink Cafe Is A Quick Dessert Stop!
Casual Dining
image - China Bistro
Casual Dining

China Bistro

Head Over To This Bistro For Some Delish Slow Cooked New-Zealand Lamb Chops
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
image - SodaBottleOpenerWala
Casual Dining

SodaBottleOpenerWala

This Place In Jubilee Hills Serves Haleem Through Out The Year!
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
image - Klimom Farm Cafe
Cafes

Klimom Farm Cafe

All About Eating Right! There's A New Farm Cafe In Jubilee Hills
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
image - Sante Spa Cuisine
Casual Dining

Sante Spa Cuisine

Activated Charcoal Hummus & Thai Spiced Fish Cakes: Do Not MISS This Spa Restaurant
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
image - Kaficko
Cafes

Kaficko

Cheesy Omelettes & Bacon: This Kinfolk Vibes Cafe Has A New Breakfast Menu
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
image - Tea Villa Cafe
Cafes

Tea Villa Cafe

There Is A New Cafe In Town That Serves More Than 100 Varieties Of Tea
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
image - The Hole In The Wall Cafe
Cafes

The Hole In The Wall Cafe

Head To This European Style Cafe For Delish Food, Great Reads, Board Games & More
Jubilee Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - IndiBlaze
Fast Food Restaurants

IndiBlaze

This Hi-Tech City Restaurant Serves Amazing Biryani At Just INR 125
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
image - Ulavacharu
Casual Dining

Ulavacharu

This Restaurant With A Rustic Decor Serves Authentic Coastal Andhra Delicacies
Jubilee Hills
Dessert Parlours
image - Feu - Dessert Bar
Dessert Parlours

Feu - Dessert Bar

Hyderabad Adds Another French Inspired Patisserie In Jubilee Hills
Jubilee Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - ZZA Bar
Fast Food Restaurants

ZZA Bar

Missing Mangoes? Drop By Zza Bar To Have Best Cheesecakes In Town
Jubilee Hills
Food Trucks
image - Sabroso Food Truck Cafe
Food Trucks

Sabroso Food Truck Cafe

Sabroso Food Truck For Amazing Gourmet Burgers & Peri Peri Appetisers
Jubilee Hills
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Film Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE