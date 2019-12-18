Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Film Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Film Nagar
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Home Caterers
Dhabhas
Cafes
Cafes
Concu
A Patisserie With A Pretty decor & Delicious Desserts At Concu
Film Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Maguro
Maguro: The Latest Entrants In The Pan Asian Restaurants With A Promising Menu
Film Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Farine
Farine: A New Minimal Bakery Straight From The Pinterest Board Dreams
Film Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Guilt Trip
Cookie Dough Lava Cake To Cheese Cakes: This New Patisserie Is Whipping Up A Storm
Film Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Sofrehh Persian Bistro
Orange Marmalade To Murgh Pukh Sandwich: This Persian Bistro On Wheels Is The Boss
Film Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Bottega Cafe
This Cafe In Film Nagar Has Awesome Coffee & It's Great For Spending Quiet Afternoons
Film Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Truffle Tower
Indulge In European Cuisine & Dine On Swings At This Cafe In Film Nagar
Film Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Delizie Baking Company
Iced Tea, Fries, Burgers & More: Satiate Your Hunger Pangs Like A Boss
Film Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Churrolto
Get Churro'd! This Dessert Parlour Has Moved To Jubilee Hills & We're Loving It
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
MoXa Kitchen
This Newly Opened Restaurant Serves Delish Food & Has Pretty Interiors
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Pop O'Bob
The Exclusive Premium Bubble Tea In Hyderabad Now
Jubilee Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tasty Bowl
Amazing South Indian Delicacies At Your Door Step Now!
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Enchante Cafe & Confectionery
Get Captivated At This Enchanting Backyard Cafe In Film Nagar
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Alive Cafe
We're Talking Organic And Healthy In Hyderabad!
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
So The Sky Kitchen
Khousuey To Funghi Delight Pizza: This Rooftop Restaurant Can Make Your Date Night Lit
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
Cafes
The Funnel Hill Creamery
This Pretty Pink Cafe Is A Quick Dessert Stop!
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
China Bistro
Head Over To This Bistro For Some Delish Slow Cooked New-Zealand Lamb Chops
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
SodaBottleOpenerWala
This Place In Jubilee Hills Serves Haleem Through Out The Year!
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Klimom Farm Cafe
All About Eating Right! There's A New Farm Cafe In Jubilee Hills
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sante Spa Cuisine
Activated Charcoal Hummus & Thai Spiced Fish Cakes: Do Not MISS This Spa Restaurant
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Kaficko
Cheesy Omelettes & Bacon: This Kinfolk Vibes Cafe Has A New Breakfast Menu
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Tea Villa Cafe
There Is A New Cafe In Town That Serves More Than 100 Varieties Of Tea
Jubilee Hills
Cafes
Cafes
The Hole In The Wall Cafe
Head To This European Style Cafe For Delish Food, Great Reads, Board Games & More
Jubilee Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
IndiBlaze
This Hi-Tech City Restaurant Serves Amazing Biryani At Just INR 125
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ulavacharu
This Restaurant With A Rustic Decor Serves Authentic Coastal Andhra Delicacies
Jubilee Hills
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Feu - Dessert Bar
Hyderabad Adds Another French Inspired Patisserie In Jubilee Hills
Jubilee Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
ZZA Bar
Missing Mangoes? Drop By Zza Bar To Have Best Cheesecakes In Town
Jubilee Hills
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Sabroso Food Truck Cafe
Sabroso Food Truck For Amazing Gourmet Burgers & Peri Peri Appetisers
Jubilee Hills
Have a great recommendation for
Film Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE