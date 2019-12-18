Explore
Gachibowli
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Gachibowli
Gaming Zone
Amusement Parks
Somasfit Taekwondo Martial Arts & Kickboxing Academy
Taekwondo, MMA & Karate: Hop In To This Martial Arts Academy For A Stronger Body
Gachibowli
The Great Escape
Brace Yourself For An Adrenaline Rush & Adventure Under An Hour At These Escape Rooms
Gachibowli
Freakouts Adventure Zone - Botanical Garden
Get up Fellas! Check Out This Adventure Zone In Botanical Garden For Maximum Thrill
Kondapur
Tridom
Jurassic Park To Super Mario: There Is A New Gaming Zone In Kondapur
Kondapur
Ski Capital
Attack Your Friends With Snowballs & Slide Down The Snow At This Zone
Kondapur
Escapades Culinary Studio
Apple, Rum & Gingerbread: This Traditional Christmas Baking Workshop Got Us Drooling
Kondapur
Flipside Adventure Park
Flip Into An Adventure Mode With Free Fall, Zorbing, Road Rage & More At This Adventure Park
BCUBE Big Bang Boxing
Hyderabad, Sweat It Out In Style! Get Fit & Lit At This New Boxing Gym In Madhapur
Madhapur
The Jump Zone
Be It A Birthday Party Or Simply For Some Fun, Let Your Kiddo Hop At This Play Area
Madhapur
The Amazing Escape
Call Your Squad & Make Plans To Visit This Escape Room In Madhapur
Madhapur
Soap Football
Slip, Slide & Fall: Football Frenzies, Play A Game Of Soap Football At This Court In Madhapur
Madhapur
Jungle Bay
Your Kids Will Have A Ball Of A Time At This Jungle Themed Play Zone In Madhapur
Madhapur
