Gachibowli

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Gachibowli

Bars
image - La La Land
Bars

La La Land

Put On Your Party Shoes & Drop By This Bar For Good Food & Great Music!
Gachibowli
Lounges
image - Arena Eleven
Lounges

Arena Eleven

Enjoy Live Screening With Your Fellas With Food And Drink At Arena Eleven
Gachibowli
Bars
image - Hyper Local
Bars

Hyper Local

This Pretty Restaurant Can Take You To A Gastronomic Tour Of Delhi
Gachibowli
Pubs
image - Prism Club & Kitchen
Pubs

Prism Club & Kitchen

Get Grooving On The Dance Floor! This Club In Gachibowli Will Make You Swoon
Gachibowli
Bars
image - Club Rogue
Bars

Club Rogue

A Great Place To Party With Delicious Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices!
Gachibowli
Bars
image - The Lal Street - Bar Exchange
Bars

The Lal Street - Bar Exchange

You've Gotta Try The Best Pepper Chicken In Town!
Gachibowli
Breweries
image - Over The Moon Brew Co.
Breweries

Over The Moon Brew Co.

This Popular Brew Company Is Totally Worth Every Penny!
Gachibowli
Bars
image - Pour House 7
Bars

Pour House 7

Hidden Gem In Gachibowli
Bars
image - Resign Sky Bar
Bars

Resign Sky Bar

Tres Leches On Your Mind? Then Head Over To Resign Skybar
Hi Tech City
Breweries
image - Heart Cup Coffee
Breweries

Heart Cup Coffee

This Kondapur Bar Comes Alive On Thursdays With Karaoke & Ladies Night
Kondapur
Pubs
image - Fast Forward
Pubs

Fast Forward

Pop By This Place For Delicious Food With Some Great Music
Madhapur
Bars
image - Snort
Bars

Snort

Cool Cabanas, Dance Floor & Sprinklers: Check Out This Nightclub For A Lit Night
Hi Tech City
Bars
image - Smaaash
Bars

Smaaash

Cricket, VR, Bowling & Arcade Games: Escape Reality At This Gaming Arena
Madhapur
Bars
image - Amnesia Sky Bar
Bars

Amnesia Sky Bar

Sunday Brunch Plans? Head Over To This Beautiful Rooftop Restaurant!
Hi Tech City
Pubs
image - Block 22
Pubs

Block 22

Get It Poppin! Block Your Weekends For A Happening Night At This Nightclub In Hitech City
Hi Tech City
Breweries
image - The Hoppery
Breweries

The Hoppery

This Microbrewery Has Really Scaled The Social Ladder With Their Craft Beers!
Jubilee Hills
Bars
image - Bird Box - Bar & Cafe
Bars

Bird Box - Bar & Cafe

Pretty Ambience With Good Food & Drinks At Bird Box
Madhapur
