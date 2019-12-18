Explore
Gachibowli
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Gachibowli
Casual Dining
IKEA
Sucker For Cheesecake? This Dessert Outlet Will Surely Amaze You!
Gachibowli
Pepper Trail
Visit Pepper Trails For Authentic Keralite Cuisine In Gachibowli!
Gachibowli
Noodle Bar
Low On Cash? This Chinese Restaurant Has Got You Covered!
Gachibowli
FabCafe
Healthy Much? Fab Cafe Is Here As A Saviour!
Gachibowli
Waffee & Co.
From Amazing Waffles To Yum Coffee, This Outlet Has It All!
Gachibowli
Biryanis & More
From Yum Biryani To Desserts, This Outlet In Gachibowli Is What You Need!
Gachibowli
Keshav Reddy Sweets
This Sweet Corner Offers Yum Dahi Puris Which Is To Die For!
Gachibowli
Cream Stone
Nothing Beats The Natural Flavours At This Ice Cream Outlet!
Gachibowli
Biggies Burger 'n' More
This Newbie In Gachibowli Serve Some Incredible Burgers, Drop By Now!
Gachibowli
Dadu's
This Sweet Shop Serves Some Amazing Vegetarians Delicacies!
Gachibowli
Arabian Corner
An Open Terrace With A Pretty Ambiance, This Place Serves Amazing Arabian Food In Town
Gachibowli
Masala Republic
A Paradise For All The Vegetarians In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Chai Factory
Chai Factory For Its Vada Pav & Chai At Pocket-Friendly Prices!
Gachibowli
Sardarji's Dhaba
We're Heading To This Restaurant For Chicken Tikka Masala, Aloo Parantha & Lassi
Gachibowli
Ants Cafe
This New Cafe In Gachibowli Is Like A Glasshouse & We're Digging The Vibe
Gachibowli
T Grill
A Hidden Gem In Hitech City
Gachibowli
The Foodie Monster Kitchen
This Amazing Little Eatery Offers All Day English Breakfast At A Reasonable Cost
Gachibowli
Frio Bistro
Blend Of Italian, European & Continental Cuisine Under One Roof
Gachibowli
Beyond Flavours
Beyond Flavours Is Here To Impress You Way Beyond Your Expectations
Gachibowli
Plush Creamery
Got A Sweet Tooth? Then We Have You Covered
Gachibowli
