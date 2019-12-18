Gachibowli

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Gachibowli

Casual Dining
image - IKEA
Casual Dining

IKEA

Sucker For Cheesecake? This Dessert Outlet Will Surely Amaze You!
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pepper Trail
Fast Food Restaurants

Pepper Trail

Visit Pepper Trails For Authentic Keralite Cuisine In Gachibowli!
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Noodle Bar
Fast Food Restaurants

Noodle Bar

Low On Cash? This Chinese Restaurant Has Got You Covered!
Gachibowli
Cafes
image - FabCafe
Cafes

FabCafe

Healthy Much? Fab Cafe Is Here As A Saviour!
Gachibowli
Cafes
image - Waffee & Co.
Cafes

Waffee & Co.

From Amazing Waffles To Yum Coffee, This Outlet Has It All!
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Biryanis & More
Casual Dining

Biryanis & More

From Yum Biryani To Desserts, This Outlet In Gachibowli Is What You Need!
Gachibowli
Sweet Shops
image - Keshav Reddy Sweets
Sweet Shops

Keshav Reddy Sweets

This Sweet Corner Offers Yum Dahi Puris Which Is To Die For!
Gachibowli
Dessert Parlours
image - Cream Stone
Dessert Parlours

Cream Stone

Nothing Beats The Natural Flavours At This Ice Cream Outlet!
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Biggies Burger 'n' More
Fast Food Restaurants

Biggies Burger 'n' More

This Newbie In Gachibowli Serve Some Incredible Burgers, Drop By Now!
Gachibowli
Sweet Shops
image - Dadu's
Sweet Shops

Dadu's

This Sweet Shop Serves Some Amazing Vegetarians Delicacies!
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Arabian Corner
Casual Dining

Arabian Corner

An Open Terrace With A Pretty Ambiance, This Place Serves Amazing Arabian Food In Town
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Masala Republic
Fast Food Restaurants

Masala Republic

A Paradise For All The Vegetarians In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chai Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Chai Factory

Chai Factory For Its Vada Pav & Chai At Pocket-Friendly Prices!
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Sardarji's Dhaba
Casual Dining

Sardarji's Dhaba

We're Heading To This Restaurant For Chicken Tikka Masala, Aloo Parantha & Lassi
Gachibowli
Cafes
image - Ants Cafe
Cafes

Ants Cafe

This New Cafe In Gachibowli Is Like A Glasshouse & We're Digging The Vibe
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - T Grill
Casual Dining

T Grill

A Hidden Gem In Hitech City
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Foodie Monster Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

The Foodie Monster Kitchen

This Amazing Little Eatery Offers All Day English Breakfast At A Reasonable Cost
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Frio Bistro
Casual Dining

Frio Bistro

Blend Of Italian, European & Continental Cuisine Under One Roof
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Beyond Flavours
Casual Dining

Beyond Flavours

Beyond Flavours Is Here To Impress You Way Beyond Your Expectations
Gachibowli
Dessert Parlours
image - Plush Creamery
Dessert Parlours

Plush Creamery

Got A Sweet Tooth? Then We Have You Covered
Gachibowli
