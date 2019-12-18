Hafeezpet

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas
Fast Food Restaurants

Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas

Sort Your Late Night Shawarma & Grilled Chicken Cravings With This Restaurant
Kondapur
Furniture Stores
image - Wooden Street
Furniture Stores

Wooden Street

Home Makeover On Your Mind? This Furniture Store In Miyapur Might End Your Woes
Miyapur
Sports Venues
image - Club Sportico
Sports Venues

Club Sportico

This Badminton Court In Miyapur Doubles Up As A Fitness Centre & You Should Check It Out
Miyapur
Transport Services
image - The Bike Affair
Transport Services

The Bike Affair

Go On A Pedalling Escapade By Getting A Cool Bike From This Store
Kondapur
Cafes
image - World Of Tortillas
Cafes

World Of Tortillas

Wide Varieties Of Tortillas With A Great Ambience? Look No Further!
Kondapur
Cafes
image - Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad
Cafes

Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad

Take Bae For A Cosy Date At This Cafe Inside A 5-Star Hotel
Hi Tech City
Cafes
image - The Chocolate Room
Cafes

The Chocolate Room

Chocolate Is Pure Happiness!
Madinaguda
Dessert Parlours
image - Piccolo Gelato
Dessert Parlours

Piccolo Gelato

Love Gelato? Head To This Dessert Parlour For Some Toothsome Treats
Kondapur
Pubs
image - Block 22
Pubs

Block 22

Get It Poppin! Block Your Weekends For A Happening Night At This Nightclub In Hitech City
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
image - 84 Anjuna Shack
Casual Dining

84 Anjuna Shack

Dreaming Of Goan Food Lately? Swing By This Place
Kothaguda
Fast Food Restaurants
image - New York Slice
Fast Food Restaurants

New York Slice

Fold It Like Joey: This Only-Delivery Pizza House Delivers Beyond Midnight
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
image - Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant
Casual Dining

Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant

Italian Buffet Or Ala Carte? Vogelkop Has You Covered!
Kondapur
Cafes
image - Dhaba Cafe
Cafes

Dhaba Cafe

Visit This Cafe For Their Serene Ambience & Classic Desserts!
Kukatpally
Gyms
image - Abhinav Parkour Academy
Gyms

Abhinav Parkour Academy

Leap, Sprint, Get Fit: This Parkour Academy Will Transform You Into An Action Hero
Kondapur
Classes & Workshops
image - Escapades Culinary Studio
Classes & Workshops

Escapades Culinary Studio

Apple, Rum & Gingerbread: This Traditional Christmas Baking Workshop Got Us Drooling
Kondapur
Casual Dining
image - Desiway
Casual Dining

Desiway

Modern Day Food In Desi Style
Kondapur
Gyms
image - Cult Fitness
Gyms

Cult Fitness

Dance, Bounce, Work It Out: This Gym Offers A New Wave Of Fitness That You'd Love
Food Trucks
image - The Kingz Landing
Food Trucks

The Kingz Landing

GOT Fanatics! There's a Game Of Thrones Themed Food Truck In Town!
Kothaguda
Cafes
image - The Himalayan Cafe
Cafes

The Himalayan Cafe

Looking For The Best Thukpa & Momos In Town? We Found Just The Place
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hardyz
Fast Food Restaurants

Hardyz

This Delivery Kitchen Delivers The Best Gourmet Burgers In Town, Order Now!
Kukatpally
