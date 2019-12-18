Explore
Hafeezpet
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Hafeezpet
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Accessories
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Department Stores
Gyms
Home Décor Stores
Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas
Sort Your Late Night Shawarma & Grilled Chicken Cravings With This Restaurant
Kondapur
Wooden Street
Home Makeover On Your Mind? This Furniture Store In Miyapur Might End Your Woes
Miyapur
Club Sportico
This Badminton Court In Miyapur Doubles Up As A Fitness Centre & You Should Check It Out
Miyapur
The Bike Affair
Go On A Pedalling Escapade By Getting A Cool Bike From This Store
Kondapur
World Of Tortillas
Wide Varieties Of Tortillas With A Great Ambience? Look No Further!
Kondapur
Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad
Take Bae For A Cosy Date At This Cafe Inside A 5-Star Hotel
Hi Tech City
The Chocolate Room
Chocolate Is Pure Happiness!
Madinaguda
Piccolo Gelato
Love Gelato? Head To This Dessert Parlour For Some Toothsome Treats
Kondapur
Block 22
Get It Poppin! Block Your Weekends For A Happening Night At This Nightclub In Hitech City
Hi Tech City
84 Anjuna Shack
Dreaming Of Goan Food Lately? Swing By This Place
Kothaguda
New York Slice
Fold It Like Joey: This Only-Delivery Pizza House Delivers Beyond Midnight
Hi Tech City
Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant
Italian Buffet Or Ala Carte? Vogelkop Has You Covered!
Kondapur
Dhaba Cafe
Visit This Cafe For Their Serene Ambience & Classic Desserts!
Kukatpally
Abhinav Parkour Academy
Leap, Sprint, Get Fit: This Parkour Academy Will Transform You Into An Action Hero
Kondapur
Escapades Culinary Studio
Apple, Rum & Gingerbread: This Traditional Christmas Baking Workshop Got Us Drooling
Kondapur
Desiway
Modern Day Food In Desi Style
Kondapur
Cult Fitness
Dance, Bounce, Work It Out: This Gym Offers A New Wave Of Fitness That You'd Love
The Kingz Landing
GOT Fanatics! There's a Game Of Thrones Themed Food Truck In Town!
Kothaguda
The Himalayan Cafe
Looking For The Best Thukpa & Momos In Town? We Found Just The Place
Kondapur
Hardyz
This Delivery Kitchen Delivers The Best Gourmet Burgers In Town, Order Now!
Kukatpally
