Hi Tech City

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Hi Tech City

Casual Dining
image - Ankapur Village Military Hotel
Casual Dining

Ankapur Village Military Hotel

This Village Themed Restaurant Is All About To Amazing Desi Food & Yum Desserts!
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
image - The Wonton
Casual Dining

The Wonton

Fancy Chinese & Thai Fare? This Outlet In Hitech Has It All!
Hi Tech City
Bakeries
image - Ohri's Cake Shop
Bakeries

Ohri's Cake Shop

Order Some Pretty Looking Delicious Cakes From Ohris!
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
image - Pi - Hotel Avasa
Fine Dining

Pi - Hotel Avasa

Drop By This Outlet For Their Yum Biryani!
Hi Tech City
Cafes
image - Ironhill Cafe
Cafes

Ironhill Cafe

Bookmark This Cute Little Newbie For Some Amazing Coffee & Food
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
image - Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier
Fine Dining

Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier

Stop By For Some Pan Asian Cuisines In Hitec City
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
image - Mirchis
Fine Dining

Mirchis

Try Out This Fine Dining Restaurant With Pretty Decor With Authentic Telugu Cuisine
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
image - On The Wok
Casual Dining

On The Wok

Drop By On The Wok For Aamzing Pan-Asian Delicacies
Hi Tech City
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Shakes Town
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Shakes Town

Head To This Place For Wide Range Of Summer Beverages
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
image - Teluguness
Casual Dining

Teluguness

Stop By Teluguness In HITEC City For Authentic Telugu Cuisine!
Hi Tech City
Cafes
image - Talasa
Cafes

Talasa

Great Collection Of Drinks & A Vibrant Ambience Is What Talasa Is All About
Hi Tech City
Dessert Parlours
image - Frozen Desert
Dessert Parlours

Frozen Desert

Oasis Of Desserts!
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
image - Palato
Casual Dining

Palato

Get This Delectable Amazing Buffet For As Low As ₹525
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
image - Rotis
Casual Dining

Rotis

Vegetarions, Rejoice! This Restaurant In Hitech Serves Amazing North Indian Delicacies
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
image - Ohm - Avasa Hotel
Fine Dining

Ohm - Avasa Hotel

Love Asian Food? This Restaurant Is Making Awesome Skinny Cocktails & Butter Garlic Crab
Hi Tech City
Fast Food Restaurants
image - New York Slice
Fast Food Restaurants

New York Slice

Fold It Like Joey: This Only-Delivery Pizza House Delivers Beyond Midnight
Hi Tech City
Cafes
image - Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad
Cafes

Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad

Take Bae For A Cosy Date At This Cafe Inside A 5-Star Hotel
Hi Tech City
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Goli Soda
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Goli Soda

Keep Yourself Hydrated! Grab Kokum Sharbath, Nannari & Fruit Milk From This Hyderabadi Startup
Hi Tech City
Cafes
image - Waffle House
Cafes

Waffle House

Dessert, Pasta & More, Waffle House Surely Cannot Be Missed!
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
image - Sahib's Barbeque By Ohri's
Casual Dining

Sahib's Barbeque By Ohri's

Head To Sahib's Barbeque In Cyber Grub For Sumptuous & Rare Hyderabadi Delicacies
Hi Tech City
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Hi Tech City?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE