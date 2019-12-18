Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Hi Tech City
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Hi Tech City
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ankapur Village Military Hotel
This Village Themed Restaurant Is All About To Amazing Desi Food & Yum Desserts!
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Wonton
Fancy Chinese & Thai Fare? This Outlet In Hitech Has It All!
Hi Tech City
Bakeries
Bakeries
Ohri's Cake Shop
Order Some Pretty Looking Delicious Cakes From Ohris!
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Pi - Hotel Avasa
Drop By This Outlet For Their Yum Biryani!
Hi Tech City
Cafes
Cafes
Ironhill Cafe
Bookmark This Cute Little Newbie For Some Amazing Coffee & Food
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier
Stop By For Some Pan Asian Cuisines In Hitec City
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Mirchis
Try Out This Fine Dining Restaurant With Pretty Decor With Authentic Telugu Cuisine
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
On The Wok
Drop By On The Wok For Aamzing Pan-Asian Delicacies
Hi Tech City
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Shakes Town
Head To This Place For Wide Range Of Summer Beverages
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Teluguness
Stop By Teluguness In HITEC City For Authentic Telugu Cuisine!
Hi Tech City
Cafes
Cafes
Talasa
Great Collection Of Drinks & A Vibrant Ambience Is What Talasa Is All About
Hi Tech City
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Frozen Desert
Oasis Of Desserts!
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Palato
Get This Delectable Amazing Buffet For As Low As ₹525
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rotis
Vegetarions, Rejoice! This Restaurant In Hitech Serves Amazing North Indian Delicacies
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Ohm - Avasa Hotel
Love Asian Food? This Restaurant Is Making Awesome Skinny Cocktails & Butter Garlic Crab
Hi Tech City
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
New York Slice
Fold It Like Joey: This Only-Delivery Pizza House Delivers Beyond Midnight
Hi Tech City
Cafes
Cafes
Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad
Take Bae For A Cosy Date At This Cafe Inside A 5-Star Hotel
Hi Tech City
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Goli Soda
Keep Yourself Hydrated! Grab Kokum Sharbath, Nannari & Fruit Milk From This Hyderabadi Startup
Hi Tech City
Cafes
Cafes
Waffle House
Dessert, Pasta & More, Waffle House Surely Cannot Be Missed!
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sahib's Barbeque By Ohri's
Head To Sahib's Barbeque In Cyber Grub For Sumptuous & Rare Hyderabadi Delicacies
Hi Tech City
Have a great recommendation for
Hi Tech City?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE