Hi Tech City

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Hi Tech City

Stationery Stores
image - Itsy Bitsy
Stationery Stores

Itsy Bitsy

Everything Artistic? Head Over To Itsy Bitsy Crafts Store
Hi Tech City
Shoe Stores
image - Ikkat Footwear
Shoe Stores

Ikkat Footwear

This Stall In Shilparamam Has Beautiful Ikat & Kalamkari Slip Ons & Bags
Hi Tech City
Clothing Stores
image - Bombay Fashion
Clothing Stores

Bombay Fashion

From Mumbai's Fashion Street: This Store Has Jewellery At INR 30 & Upwards
Hi Tech City
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Music Stores
Musical Instrument Stores

Music Stores

Guitars, Violins, Pianos: Grab A Musical Instrument & Learn How To Play It At This Store
Hi Tech City
Markets
image - Shilparamam
Markets

Shilparamam

Hitech City Peeps, We Found Budget Furniture & Home Decor At This Artisans' Village Near You
Hi Tech City
Jewellery Shops
image - Harini Fine Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Harini Fine Jewellery

Stand Out In The Crowd With Diamond, Pearls & Polki Jewellery From This Label
Madhapur
Home Décor Stores
image - Ikea
Home Décor Stores

Ikea

Table Lamps To Desk Organisers: Here's What We Shopped Under INR 600 At Ikea
Gachibowli
Cosmetics Stores
image - Sreeja Cosmetics
Cosmetics Stores

Sreeja Cosmetics

Victoria's Secret To Bath & Body Works: This Cosmetics Store Is On Discount 365 Days A Year
Madhapur
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Khelkart
Sporting Goods Stores

Khelkart

Game On: This Store In Madhapur Will Have You Playing Like A Pro With Its Sports Gear
Madhapur
Toy Stores
image - Balloons Unlimited
Toy Stores

Balloons Unlimited

Beer Mugs To Unicorns For Balloons, This Store Will Make Celebrations More Fun
Madhapur
Stationery Stores
image - Party Monsterz
Stationery Stores

Party Monsterz

Shiny Disco Balls To Photo Booth Props: This Party Supply Store In Gachibowli Is Lit AF
Gachibowli
Stationery Stores
image - SV August 15th Stationery & Fine Art Needs
Stationery Stores

SV August 15th Stationery & Fine Art Needs

Face Paint Sticks, Charcoal Pencils & Quirky Notebooks: This Stationery Store Is So Major
Gachibowli
Clothing Stores
image - Ibadat
Clothing Stores

Ibadat

Collared Kurtas To Angrakha Dresses: Check Out This Store In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Bath & Body Stores
image - Ancient Living
Bath & Body Stores

Ancient Living

Get Your Hands On Organic Shampoo Bars, Face Packs & Native Games At This Store
Gachibowli
Handicrafts Stores
image - Indian Craft Gallery
Handicrafts Stores

Indian Craft Gallery

This Kashmiri Store In Gachibowli Is A Paradise For Budget Home Decor, Scented Candles & Carpets
Gachibowli
Stationery Stores
image - Walden
Stationery Stores

Walden

This Iconic Bookstore In Begumpet Is Shutting Down & We're Totally Sad
Gachibowli
Department Stores
image - Holland & Barrett
Department Stores

Holland & Barrett

Grab Healthy Snacks, Organic Skin Care Products, Mason & Co. Chocolates From This Store
Kondapur
Pet Stores
image - Heads Up For Tails
Pet Stores

Heads Up For Tails

Quirky Beds, Bow Ties & Treats: This Pet Store Has All Things Premium For Your Pooches
Kondapur
Home Décor Stores
image - Peacelily
Home Décor Stores

Peacelily

This Garden Store Is Bringing Its A-Game With Terrariums, Self Watering Plants & Succulents
Madhapur
Clothing Stores
image - Unlimited
Clothing Stores

Unlimited

Shopping On A Budget? This Store Has Awesome Denim, Floral Skater Dresses & Tops
Kondapur
Clothing Stores
image - Project EVE
Clothing Stores

Project EVE

Bye Bye, Fashion Police: This Store Will Dress Us Up In Dapper Formals & Boho Dresses
Kondapur
Stationery Stores
image - Ink N Paper
Stationery Stores

Ink N Paper

Plush Notebooks, Imported Pens & Toys: This Madhapur Stationery Store Is Awesome
Madhapur
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Columbia Sportswear
Sporting Goods Stores

Columbia Sportswear

Heading To The Hills? Load Up On Outerwear, Sturdy Shoes & Bags From This Kondapur Store
Kondapur
Department Stores
image - Miniso
Department Stores

Miniso

Everything You Want, Cute And Pocket-Friendly Under One Roof!
Kondapur
Clothing Stores
image - Trends
Clothing Stores

Trends

Get Summer Ready With Breezy Tops & Floral Kurtas From This Store In Gachibowli
Kondapur
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Hi Tech City?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE