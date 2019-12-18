Explore
Himayath Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Himayath Nagar
Amusement Parks
Rangmanch - The Studio
DIY Decor: This Artsy Christmas Workshop For Kids Will End Their Boredom
Himayath Nagar
Pitstop Go-Karting
Go, Vroom! There Is A New Go-Karting Place Near Necklace Road
Khairatabad
Ramada Game Zone
Gamer Squads! Check Out This Video Gaming Zone In Khairatabad
Khairatabad
Claysutra
Get Your Hands Dirty & Make Your Own Ceramic Crockery At This Pottery Studio
Secunderabad
Macreats
This Block Printing Studio Hosts Workshops Every Sunday & You've Got To Go
Somajiguda
Lock N Escape
Bundle Up Your Homies & Get To These New Escape Rooms In Hyderabad
Banjara Hills
Steps Dance Studio
Ballet, Hip Hop & Salsa: Ace Those Moves Like A Pro At This Dance Studio
Banjara Hills
Jalavihar
Summer Is Almost Here! Head Out To This Water Park On Necklace Road
Khairatabad
Yhodha Combat Martial Arts
Train Like A Pro At This Martial Arts Centre In Secunderabad
Ramgopalpet
Color Me Mine
You Don't Need To Be Picasso Or Van Gogh To Flaunt Your Art! Just Hit Up This Studio
Banjara Hills
Funzone
This Zone Will Bring Out The Child In You With Mirror Maze, 4D Cinema & Photo Booth
Banjara Hills
Detective Street
Drape Yourself In Thinking Cloaks & Solve Some Mysteries At These Escape Rooms
Banjara Hills
Escape Time
Begumpet Has Its Own Escape Room & We Can't Wait To Plan Our Weekends
Begumpet
Busters
Have You Checked Out This Gaming Lounge In Punjagutta Which Looks Like A Carnival?
Punjagutta
Kalpataru The Hobby Hub
This Creative Space In Banjara Hills Is Blowing Our Minds With Workshops & Classes
Banjara Hills
