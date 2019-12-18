Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Himayath Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Himayath Nagar
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Street Food
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dhabhas
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Budapest Bakehouse
Chill Out With Chimney Cones, Budapest Is Now In Himayat Nagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
FryINN - The French Fry Cafe
Potato Tornado, Curly Fries & Chipotle Fries: Say Hey To An Exclusive French Fry Cafe In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
La Fries
Maggi Fries, BBQ Fries & Twisters: This Fast Food Joint Is A Junk Food Lover's Dream
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Masala Republic
There's A New Vegetarian Restaurant In Hyderabad & We're Digging Its Fusion Menu
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Haiking Chinese Restaurant
Drop By This Restaurant For Some Authentic Chinese Cuisine In Himayatnagar
Himayath Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Huber & Holly
Huber And Holly- Handcrafted Icecreams And Pizzeria
Himayath Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Frozen Bottle
Frozen Bottle: A Place To Satiate All Your Sweet Cravings
Himayath Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Skyway Drive In & Restaurant
Graffiti On Walls & Awesome Kiosks: Get To This Hyderguda Drive In With Your Squad
Himayath Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Ghrelin Cafe & Patisserie
Spiced Chicken Kheema Pizza To Giant Cupcakes, There's A New Patisserie In Town
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Alex's Kitchen
Love Chinese Cuisine? Grab A Plate At This Iconic Restaurant In Hyderabad
Himayath Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
One Fine Day
Get Thickshakes, Sundaes & Fast Food At This All New & Cutesy Parlour In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Bhimavaram Boys
Forget Biryani, Try The Authentic Coastal Pulao At This Himayathnagar Eatery
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wok Republic
Laksa, Nasi Goreng & Crispy Wonton: This Is Comfort Food In Takeout Boxes
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wich Way
Instagram Worthy Wall Art To Delicious Sandwiches, This Cafe Has All Chill Vibes
Himayath Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Little Things
Sweet & Hot: Get Cakes In Jars To Spicy Maggi Panini At This Cafe In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Bakeries
Bakeries
King & Cardinal Bakery
Have You Tried The Killer Burgers At This Iconic Bakery In Himayatnagar Yet?
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Paradise Hotel
Paradise :The Famous Place For Biryani
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bites Beyond Borders
From Pasta To Shawarma, Taste World Cuisine At This Himayathnagar Food Joint
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Bahar
Biryani Or Irani Chai! What Do You Love The Most At This Iconic Cafe Turned Restaurant?
Basheer Bagh
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ohri's Eatmor - Ohri's Banjara
Have You Tried Malabar Chicken Pizza From Ohri's Yet?
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ohri's Silver Metro
Lunch At Ohri's Silver Metro Never Fails To Amaze One!
Basheer Bagh
Cafes
Cafes
Ohri's Eatmor OCC
Satiate Your Craving For Cakes & Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour
Adarsh Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Balaji Chat
Love Street Food? This Chaat Corner Serves Bread Toast That You Just Can't Miss
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Meadow Mastii
Tandoori Coffee? A New Taste For All Coffee Lovers
Basheer Bagh
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Sweekar
Idli, Vada & Rava Dosa: Head To This 90's Hotel For Their All-Day Breakfast
Kachiguda
Cafes
Cafes
Bench Cafe & Restaurant
Head To This Cafe In Abids For Delish Food & Instagram Worthy Decor
Abids
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sri Radhe Chills & Thrills
For Killer Vada Pav, Chilled Pani Puri & Indo-Chinese Delicacies, Hit Up This Eatery In Abids
Abids
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gujarat Bhojanalay
Have You Tried The Authentic Gujarati Full Meals At This Restaurant In Ramkoti At INR 110 Only?
Koti
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bawarchi
This Popular Restaurant Is Every OG Hyderabadi's Favourite For Biryani
Nallakunta
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jai Sri Krishna Lassi
This Shop In Koti Makes Drool Worthy Lassi At INR 28 & You Cannot Miss It
Hyderguda
Bakeries
Bakeries
Panchratan Bakery
Head To This Bakery For Kesari Lassi, Chocolate Pastry & Eggless Cookies
Koti
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Sagar Papaji Ka Dhaba
Dal Makhni To Tandoori Chicken: You've Got To Eat At This 40-Year-Old Iconic Dhaba
Koti
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pragati Tiffin Center
Filling & Scrumptious South Indian Breakfast For INR 60, Anyone?
Koti
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Juice
Eat And Repeat! Satiate Your Appetite At This Quick Bite Joint In Koti
Koti
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Amogham - The Lake View Restaurant
Pretty Ambience & A Lavish Buffet, This Lake View Restaurant Is Definite Goals!
Khairatabad
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Shah Ice Cream
Can We Ever Get Over The Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Iconic Parlour?
Abids
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Kamat
Love Variety & South Indian Food? Try This Filling Thali At This Iconic Hotel
Have a great recommendation for
Himayath Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE