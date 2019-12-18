Humayun Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Humayun Nagar

Clothing Stores
image - Sadeena's
Clothing Stores

Sadeena's

Looking For Designer Kurtis Or Customised Clothes In Banjara Hills? Go Here
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Good Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Good Bowl

Order These Amazing Fusion Bowls From This Delivery Kitchen Now!
Mehdipatnam
Museums
image - Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum
Museums

Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum

Peek Into The Tribal Life Of Andhra Pradesh At This Museum In Masab Tank
Masab Tank
Salons
image - Simeen's Beauty Parlour
Salons

Simeen's Beauty Parlour

Festive Season? Get Your Amazing Mehendi Done From Simeens!
Mehdipatnam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Prince Cafe & Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Prince Cafe & Restaurant

Early Risers: This Tea Outlet In Mehdipatnam Surely Never Disappoints!
Mehdipatnam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe 555
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe 555

Cafe 555 Serves Insane Haleem Which Cannot Be Missed
Masab Tank
Casual Dining
image - Dine Hill
Casual Dining

Dine Hill

Pathar Ka Gosht, Kali Mirch Chicken & Raan: You've Got To Eat At This Iconic Eatery
Masab Tank
Home Décor Stores
image - Moughal Arts Decoration House
Home Décor Stores

Moughal Arts Decoration House

Hit Up This Vintage Store For Gramophones, Cameras & 100-Year-Old Chinese Porcelain
Masab Tank
Gyms
image - Gold's Gym
Gyms

Gold's Gym

This Popular Gym In Hyderabad Will Help You Get That Million Dollar Bod
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - Fab Cafe
Cafes

Fab Cafe

Bengali Fish Curry, Rajasthani Gatta Curry & Kombucha: We're Loving This Cafe
Banjara Hills
Food Stores
image - Organic India
Food Stores

Organic India

Get Healthy Teas, Spices & Pasta From This Wellness Brand's Store
Banjara Hills
Gaming Zone
image - Detective Street
Gaming Zone

Detective Street

Drape Yourself In Thinking Cloaks & Solve Some Mysteries At These Escape Rooms
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Fabindia Experience Center
Clothing Stores

Fabindia Experience Center

Hyderabad, Have You Checked Out Fabindia Experience Center In Banjara Hills Yet?
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Vastra Angadi
Clothing Stores

Vastra Angadi

Anarkali Kurta Sets To Handloom Sarees: This Store Is Totally Worth Checking Out
Banjara Hills
Hotels
image - The Golkonda Hotel
Hotels

The Golkonda Hotel

When In Hyderabad, Check Out This Exclusive Business Hotel Which Is As Regal As Its Name
Masab Tank
Fast Food Restaurants
image - La Pino’z Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

La Pino’z Pizza

Munch On Garlic Bread With Oozy Mozzarella Cheese At La Pino'z Pizza
Banjara Hills
Hostels
image - Beehive Hostel
Hostels

Beehive Hostel

Traveling To Hyderabad? Go Crash At This Awesome Backpacker's Hostel
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Drnk Lab
Fast Food Restaurants

Drnk Lab

This Cute Little Outlet Is Popular For Yum Smoothies & Burgers!
Banjara Hills
Sweet Shops
image - Emerald Mithai Shop
Sweet Shops

Emerald Mithai Shop

Everything Under INR 100: This Place In Banjara Hills Serves Delhi Style Chaat
Banjara Hills
Music & Dance Academies
image - Steps Dance Studio
Music & Dance Academies

Steps Dance Studio

Ballet, Hip Hop & Salsa: Ace Those Moves Like A Pro At This Dance Studio
Banjara Hills
