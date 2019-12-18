Karwan

Clothing Stores
image - Selvedge Design Studio
Clothing Stores

Selvedge Design Studio

Say Hello To This Local Designer Label To Make Bold Fashion Statements
Karwan
Gyms
image - Solitaire Fitness
Gyms

Solitaire Fitness

From Drab To Fab: Check Out This Fitness Studio For The Ultimate Transformation
Mehdipatnam
Casual Dining
image - Fazal Mandi House
Casual Dining

Fazal Mandi House

Feast On A Giant Plate Of Delicious Mandi At This Popular Mandi House In Hyderabad
Mehdipatnam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Prince Cafe & Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Prince Cafe & Restaurant

Early Risers: This Tea Outlet In Mehdipatnam Surely Never Disappoints!
Mehdipatnam
Salons
image - Simeen's Beauty Parlour
Salons

Simeen's Beauty Parlour

Festive Season? Get Your Amazing Mehendi Done From Simeens!
Mehdipatnam
Bakeries
image - M.G. Bakery & Ali Naan Mahel
Bakeries

M.G. Bakery & Ali Naan Mahel

Old City Food Has Its Own Charm!
Rajendra Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Good Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Good Bowl

Order These Amazing Fusion Bowls From This Delivery Kitchen Now!
Mehdipatnam
Museums
image - Sudha Car Museum
Museums

Sudha Car Museum

Fountain Pen Cars To Cake Cars: This Museum Does Wacky Cars In All Exciting Themes
Bahadurpura
Casual Dining
image - Aazebo
Casual Dining

Aazebo

Register For This #InsiderOnlyEvent @Aazebo
Toli Chowki
Casual Dining
image - Pista House
Casual Dining

Pista House

Drop By This Restaurant To Have The World Famous Haleem & Biryani Right Away
Toli Chowki
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Summer Land Juice
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Summer Land Juice

The Best Economic & Freshly Made Fruit Salad With Icecream
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Nice Juice Centre
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Nice Juice Centre

The Fresh & Dry Fruit Thick Shakes At This Iconic Juice Centre In Tolichowki Is Amazeballs
Toli Chowki
Clothing Stores
image - Sadeena's
Clothing Stores

Sadeena's

Looking For Designer Kurtis Or Customised Clothes In Banjara Hills? Go Here
Banjara Hills
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Nehru Zoological Park
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Nehru Zoological Park

Drop By This Zoo When In Hyderabad!
Bahadurpura
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tasty Fish Fry Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Tasty Fish Fry Point

Sea Food Lovers! This Is The Best Budgeted Place For Fish & Prawns Fry
Nampally
Sweet Shops
image - Ojha Sweets & Namkeen
Sweet Shops

Ojha Sweets & Namkeen

Samosa Ragda To Aloo Bonda: This 132-Year-Old Chaat Stall In Begum Bazaar Is Amazing
Religious Establishments
image - Dargah Hazrat Shah Khamosh
Religious Establishments

Dargah Hazrat Shah Khamosh

Qawwalis & Legends: This Dargah In Nampally Is A Gateway To Sufi Life
Nampally
Museums
image - Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum
Museums

Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum

Peek Into The Tribal Life Of Andhra Pradesh At This Museum In Masab Tank
Masab Tank
Food Stores
image - Deccan Achar
Food Stores

Deccan Achar

Have You Heard Of Biryani Pickle? This Iconic Store In Nampally Has More Than 40 Types Of Pickles
Nampally
Monument
image - Naya Qila
Monument

Naya Qila

Heading To Golconda Fort? Don't Forget To Check Out This Iconic Spot As Well
Bakeries
image - Subhan Bakery
Bakeries

Subhan Bakery

Forget Karachi Bakery, Did You Try The Crazy Good Biscuits At This Iconic Bakery Yet?
Lakdi Ka Pul
