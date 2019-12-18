Katedan

Cafes
image - Pariwar Dhaba
Cafes

Pariwar Dhaba

This 30 years Old Dhaba Is Definitely Winning Hearts With Their Food!
Hotels
image - Taj Falaknuma Palace
Hotels

Taj Falaknuma Palace

Get A Slice Of Royalty & Tour This Palace Hotel With A High Tea Experience
Falaknuma
Homestays
image - MS Farms
Homestays

MS Farms

You Ought To Crash At This Posh Farmhouse With A Pool If You're In Hyderabad With A Big Group
Shamshabad
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Nehru Zoological Park
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Nehru Zoological Park

Drop By This Zoo When In Hyderabad!
Bahadurpura
Bakeries
image - M.G. Bakery & Ali Naan Mahel
Bakeries

M.G. Bakery & Ali Naan Mahel

Old City Food Has Its Own Charm!
Rajendra Nagar
