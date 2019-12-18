Explore
Kavadiguda
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kavadiguda
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Dhabhas
Momo Cafe - Courtyard By Marriott
Momos To Great Biryani: Tuck Into All Things Delicious At This Cafe On Necklace Road
Kavadiguda
Captain Cook
Biryani For The Soul? This Popular Restaurant Offers Delicious Biryani & Chilli Chicken
Nani Tiffins
An Iconic Place Which Serves Killer Dosas!
Bawarchi
This Popular Restaurant Is Every OG Hyderabadi's Favourite For Biryani
Nallakunta
The Budapest Bakehouse
Chill Out With Chimney Cones, Budapest Is Now In Himayat Nagar
Himayath Nagar
Shalimar Tiffins & Snacks
Hit Up This Street Food Joint In Rani Gunj For Desi Tawa Burgers
Secunderabad
La Fries
Maggi Fries, BBQ Fries & Twisters: This Fast Food Joint Is A Junk Food Lover's Dream
Himayath Nagar
Alex's Kitchen
Love Chinese Cuisine? Grab A Plate At This Iconic Restaurant In Hyderabad
Himayath Nagar
Masala Republic
There's A New Vegetarian Restaurant In Hyderabad & We're Digging Its Fusion Menu
Himayath Nagar
Frozen Bottle
Frozen Bottle: A Place To Satiate All Your Sweet Cravings
Himayath Nagar
King & Cardinal Bakery
Have You Tried The Killer Burgers At This Iconic Bakery In Himayatnagar Yet?
Himayath Nagar
Bites Beyond Borders
From Pasta To Shawarma, Taste World Cuisine At This Himayathnagar Food Joint
Huber & Holly
Huber And Holly- Handcrafted Icecreams And Pizzeria
Himayath Nagar
FryINN - The French Fry Cafe
Potato Tornado, Curly Fries & Chipotle Fries: Say Hey To An Exclusive French Fry Cafe In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Paradise Hotel
Paradise :The Famous Place For Biryani
Himayath Nagar
Wich Way
Instagram Worthy Wall Art To Delicious Sandwiches, This Cafe Has All Chill Vibes
Himayath Nagar
One Fine Day
Get Thickshakes, Sundaes & Fast Food At This All New & Cutesy Parlour In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
The Bhimavaram Boys
Forget Biryani, Try The Authentic Coastal Pulao At This Himayathnagar Eatery
Himayath Nagar
Meadow Mastii
Tandoori Coffee? A New Taste For All Coffee Lovers
Basheer Bagh
1D Cafe
It's All About Comfort Food & Quirky Wall Art At This Tiny Cafe In Padmarao Nagar
Secunderabad
Balaji Chat
Love Street Food? This Chaat Corner Serves Bread Toast That You Just Can't Miss
