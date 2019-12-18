Kavadiguda

Fine Dining
image - Momo Cafe - Courtyard By Marriott
Fine Dining

Momo Cafe - Courtyard By Marriott

Momos To Great Biryani: Tuck Into All Things Delicious At This Cafe On Necklace Road
Kavadiguda
Casual Dining
image - Captain Cook
Casual Dining

Captain Cook

Biryani For The Soul? This Popular Restaurant Offers Delicious Biryani & Chilli Chicken
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nani Tiffins
Fast Food Restaurants

Nani Tiffins

An Iconic Place Which Serves Killer Dosas!
Casual Dining
image - Bawarchi
Casual Dining

Bawarchi

This Popular Restaurant Is Every OG Hyderabadi's Favourite For Biryani
Nallakunta
Dessert Parlours
image - The Budapest Bakehouse
Dessert Parlours

The Budapest Bakehouse

Chill Out With Chimney Cones, Budapest Is Now In Himayat Nagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shalimar Tiffins & Snacks
Fast Food Restaurants

Shalimar Tiffins & Snacks

Hit Up This Street Food Joint In Rani Gunj For Desi Tawa Burgers
Secunderabad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - La Fries
Fast Food Restaurants

La Fries

Maggi Fries, BBQ Fries & Twisters: This Fast Food Joint Is A Junk Food Lover's Dream
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Alex's Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Alex's Kitchen

Love Chinese Cuisine? Grab A Plate At This Iconic Restaurant In Hyderabad
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Masala Republic
Casual Dining

Masala Republic

There's A New Vegetarian Restaurant In Hyderabad & We're Digging Its Fusion Menu
Himayath Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Frozen Bottle
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Frozen Bottle

Frozen Bottle: A Place To Satiate All Your Sweet Cravings
Himayath Nagar
Bakeries
image - King & Cardinal Bakery
Bakeries

King & Cardinal Bakery

Have You Tried The Killer Burgers At This Iconic Bakery In Himayatnagar Yet?
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bites Beyond Borders
Fast Food Restaurants

Bites Beyond Borders

From Pasta To Shawarma, Taste World Cuisine At This Himayathnagar Food Joint
Dessert Parlours
image - Huber & Holly
Dessert Parlours

Huber & Holly

Huber And Holly- Handcrafted Icecreams And Pizzeria
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - FryINN - The French Fry Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

FryINN - The French Fry Cafe

Potato Tornado, Curly Fries & Chipotle Fries: Say Hey To An Exclusive French Fry Cafe In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Paradise Hotel
Casual Dining

Paradise Hotel

Paradise :The Famous Place For Biryani
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wich Way
Fast Food Restaurants

Wich Way

Instagram Worthy Wall Art To Delicious Sandwiches, This Cafe Has All Chill Vibes
Himayath Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - One Fine Day
Juice & Milkshake Shops

One Fine Day

Get Thickshakes, Sundaes & Fast Food At This All New & Cutesy Parlour In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Bhimavaram Boys
Fast Food Restaurants

The Bhimavaram Boys

Forget Biryani, Try The Authentic Coastal Pulao At This Himayathnagar Eatery
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Meadow Mastii
Fast Food Restaurants

Meadow Mastii

Tandoori Coffee? A New Taste For All Coffee Lovers
Basheer Bagh
Cafes
image - 1D Cafe
Cafes

1D Cafe

It's All About Comfort Food & Quirky Wall Art At This Tiny Cafe In Padmarao Nagar
Secunderabad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Balaji Chat
Fast Food Restaurants

Balaji Chat

Love Street Food? This Chaat Corner Serves Bread Toast That You Just Can't Miss
