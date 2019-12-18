Explore
Khairatabad
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Khairatabad
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sweet Shops
Street Food
Dhabhas
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Amogham - The Lake View Restaurant
Pretty Ambience & A Lavish Buffet, This Lake View Restaurant Is Definite Goals!
Khairatabad
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Ohri's Tansen
Paneer Dum Roll By Tansen Cannot Be Missed For Sure!
Khairatabad
Street Food
Street Food
Ice Station
Bandi Style Noodles & Manchuria Make You Go Weak In The Knees? Go Here
Khairatabad
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chinese World
This Eatery Near Imax Theatre Serves Scrumptious Dahi Chicken
Khairatabad
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Now In Hyderabad & We Cannot Keep Calm
Khairatabad
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Cayenne
Take Your Family To Cayenne & Relish The Amazing Buffet Spread
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Arabian Village
This Newbie Serves Some Amazing Kebabs!
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Aish - The Park
Want To Eat Haleem 365 Days A Year Off A Silver Platter? We Know Just Where
Somajiguda
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Dumont
With Unconventional & Offbeat Flavours! Check Out This Ice -Cream Parlour Asap
Somajiguda
Cafes
Cafes
Guilt Trip
Guilt Trip: A Cosy Place With A Variety Of Desserts
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Verandah - The Park
Fancy A Lavish Dinner? Verandah, Park Hotel Has So Much To Offer!
Somajiguda
Cafes
Cafes
Ambitto
This Cafe In Somajiguda Is A Hidden Gem For Great Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Somajiguda
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
InChinese
Love Chinese Cuisine? Head Straight To This Place That Serves Good Food At A Good Price
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizzetto
DIY Pizza & Pasta: Stop By This Pizza Place In Irrum Manzil
Punjagutta
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Kamat
Love Variety & South Indian Food? Try This Filling Thali At This Iconic Hotel
Street Food
Street Food
Katmandu Momos
Did You Know This Street Stall In Somajiguda Sells Momos At INR 60 Only?
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rayalaseema Ruchulu
Savour Authentic Andhra Delicacies At This Restaurant
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Peshawar
Meat Lovers, Feast On Flavours Straight From Peshawar At This Restaurant In Lakdikapul
Lakdi Ka Pul
Cafes
Cafes
Rocket Fuel Cafe
This New Place Is One The Coolest Cafes In Town
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
For All You Can Eat Grills, Kebabs & Biryani: This Barbeque Restaurant's Buffet Is Bae
Cafes
Cafes
FullFills
This Cafe In Banjara Hills Serves Savouries & Desserts In Chimney Cones
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Snow Ribbons Paper Thin Ice Creams
Have You Tried Paper Thin Ice creams Yet? Drop By Snow Ribbons!
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Meadow Mastii
Tandoori Coffee? A New Taste For All Coffee Lovers
Basheer Bagh
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cafe Niloufer
A Place Which Serves Chai, Osmania Biscuit And Malai Bun!
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sarvi Restaurant
Love Red Meat? Try The Pathar Gosht & Biryani At This Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
