Khairatabad

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Khairatabad

Casual Dining
image - Amogham - The Lake View Restaurant
Casual Dining

Amogham - The Lake View Restaurant

Pretty Ambience & A Lavish Buffet, This Lake View Restaurant Is Definite Goals!
Khairatabad
Fine Dining
image - Ohri's Tansen
Fine Dining

Ohri's Tansen

Paneer Dum Roll By Tansen Cannot Be Missed For Sure!
Khairatabad
Street Food
image - Ice Station
Street Food

Ice Station

Bandi Style Noodles & Manchuria Make You Go Weak In The Knees? Go Here
Khairatabad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chinese World
Fast Food Restaurants

Chinese World

This Eatery Near Imax Theatre Serves Scrumptious Dahi Chicken
Khairatabad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Now In Hyderabad & We Cannot Keep Calm
Khairatabad
Fine Dining
image - Cayenne
Fine Dining

Cayenne

Take Your Family To Cayenne & Relish The Amazing Buffet Spread
Casual Dining
image - The Arabian Village
Casual Dining

The Arabian Village

This Newbie Serves Some Amazing Kebabs!
Fine Dining
image - Aish - The Park
Fine Dining

Aish - The Park

Want To Eat Haleem 365 Days A Year Off A Silver Platter? We Know Just Where
Somajiguda
Dessert Parlours
image - Dumont
Dessert Parlours

Dumont

With Unconventional & Offbeat Flavours! Check Out This Ice -Cream Parlour Asap
Somajiguda
Cafes
image - Guilt Trip
Cafes

Guilt Trip

Guilt Trip: A Cosy Place With A Variety Of Desserts
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
image - Verandah - The Park
Casual Dining

Verandah - The Park

Fancy A Lavish Dinner? Verandah, Park Hotel Has So Much To Offer!
Somajiguda
Cafes
image - Ambitto
Cafes

Ambitto

This Cafe In Somajiguda Is A Hidden Gem For Great Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Somajiguda
Fast Food Restaurants
image - InChinese
Fast Food Restaurants

InChinese

Love Chinese Cuisine? Head Straight To This Place That Serves Good Food At A Good Price
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizzetto
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizzetto

DIY Pizza & Pasta: Stop By This Pizza Place In Irrum Manzil
Punjagutta
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Kamat
Casual Dining

Hotel Kamat

Love Variety & South Indian Food? Try This Filling Thali At This Iconic Hotel
Street Food
image - Katmandu Momos
Street Food

Katmandu Momos

Did You Know This Street Stall In Somajiguda Sells Momos At INR 60 Only?
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
image - Rayalaseema Ruchulu
Casual Dining

Rayalaseema Ruchulu

Savour Authentic Andhra Delicacies At This Restaurant
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
image - Peshawar
Casual Dining

Peshawar

Meat Lovers, Feast On Flavours Straight From Peshawar At This Restaurant In Lakdikapul
Lakdi Ka Pul
Cafes
image - Rocket Fuel Cafe
Cafes

Rocket Fuel Cafe

This New Place Is One The Coolest Cafes In Town
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

For All You Can Eat Grills, Kebabs & Biryani: This Barbeque Restaurant's Buffet Is Bae
Cafes
image - FullFills
Cafes

FullFills

This Cafe In Banjara Hills Serves Savouries & Desserts In Chimney Cones
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
image - Snow Ribbons Paper Thin Ice Creams
Dessert Parlours

Snow Ribbons Paper Thin Ice Creams

Have You Tried Paper Thin Ice creams Yet? Drop By Snow Ribbons!
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Meadow Mastii
Fast Food Restaurants

Meadow Mastii

Tandoori Coffee? A New Taste For All Coffee Lovers
Basheer Bagh
Bakeries
image - Cafe Niloufer
Bakeries

Cafe Niloufer

A Place Which Serves Chai, Osmania Biscuit And Malai Bun!
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
image - Sarvi Restaurant
Casual Dining

Sarvi Restaurant

Love Red Meat? Try The Pathar Gosht & Biryani At This Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Khairatabad?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE