Kothaguda
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kothaguda
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nanking CR
This Legendary Chinese Restaurant Is Now Open In Kothaguda
Kothaguda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cloud Dining
Enjoy Your Meal In The Air At This New Fine Dining Restaurant In Madhapur
Kothaguda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi
Spend Time With Your Squad Over Lunch At This Restaurant In Kondapur!
Kothaguda
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
The Kingz Landing
GOT Fanatics! There's a Game Of Thrones Themed Food Truck In Town!
Kothaguda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
84 Anjuna Shack
Dreaming Of Goan Food Lately? Swing By This Place
Kothaguda
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
New York Slice
Fold It Like Joey: This Only-Delivery Pizza House Delivers Beyond Midnight
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant
Italian Buffet Or Ala Carte? Vogelkop Has You Covered!
Kondapur
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Piccolo Gelato
Love Gelato? Head To This Dessert Parlour For Some Toothsome Treats
Kondapur
Cafes
Cafes
Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad
Take Bae For A Cosy Date At This Cafe Inside A 5-Star Hotel
Hi Tech City
Cafes
Cafes
Waffle House
Dessert, Pasta & More, Waffle House Surely Cannot Be Missed!
Hi Tech City
Cafes
Cafes
Sound Garden
Sip Hibiscus Cocktails & Eat Chicken Drowned In Wine At This Outdoor Cafe In Kondapur
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pop O'Bob - Premium Bubble Tea
Got A Thing For Boba Tea? Head To This Quirky Bubble Tea Joint
Kondapur
Street Food
Street Food
Masala Bandi
5pm Hunger? Treat Yourself To Delicious Snacks At INR 50 At This Bandi
Madhapur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Saharsh Udupi Grand
Run To This Udipi Restaurant For Amazing Varieties Of Dosas, Idlis & More
Kondapur
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Cupz
Cuddling Up With Nutella Hot Chocolate And A Book At This Adorable Cafe
Kukatpally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ahobilam Foods - Millet Cave
Join The Wave Of Healthy Eating & Check Out This Restaurant Where Is Everything Is Millet Based
Madhapur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Swadesh Multi-Cuisine
A Casual Dining Restaurant Serving Yum North Indian, Continental & Asian Cuisine!
Kondapur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jail Khana
Head Over To This Jail Themed Restaurant For Incredible Indian Delights
Cafes
Cafes
Smart Alec - Alternative Deli
Baked Jacket Potatoes To The Red Wedding: This Vegan Deli Is Totally Goals
Madhapur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chicken Xperience By Venkys
Steal-Deal! Get Your Hands On These Amazing Cheeseburgers At INR 39/-
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gabru Di Chaap
For Awesome Soya Kebabs & Dishes, Check Out This Kiosk In Kondapur
Kondapur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Phalkhet
A Wide Range Of Healthy, Fresh Fruit Juices & Smoothies At Phal Khet
Kondapur
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Budapest Bakehouse
Sweet & Savory Chimneys Cones: The Budapest Bakehouse Is Now In Sarath Mall!
Kondapur
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Pancake Story
Love Made Edible By The Pancake Story
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Beijing Bites
Steamed Momos To Chicken 65: Here's A Kiosk That You Should Hang At After Shopping
Kondapur
