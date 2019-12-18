Kothaguda

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nanking CR
Fast Food Restaurants

Nanking CR

This Legendary Chinese Restaurant Is Now Open In Kothaguda
Kothaguda
Casual Dining
image - Cloud Dining
Casual Dining

Cloud Dining

Enjoy Your Meal In The Air At This New Fine Dining Restaurant In Madhapur
Kothaguda
Casual Dining
image - Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi
Casual Dining

Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi

Spend Time With Your Squad Over Lunch At This Restaurant In Kondapur!
Kothaguda
Food Trucks
image - The Kingz Landing
Food Trucks

The Kingz Landing

GOT Fanatics! There's a Game Of Thrones Themed Food Truck In Town!
Kothaguda
Casual Dining
image - 84 Anjuna Shack
Casual Dining

84 Anjuna Shack

Dreaming Of Goan Food Lately? Swing By This Place
Kothaguda
Fast Food Restaurants
image - New York Slice
Fast Food Restaurants

New York Slice

Fold It Like Joey: This Only-Delivery Pizza House Delivers Beyond Midnight
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
image - Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant
Casual Dining

Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant

Italian Buffet Or Ala Carte? Vogelkop Has You Covered!
Kondapur
Dessert Parlours
image - Piccolo Gelato
Dessert Parlours

Piccolo Gelato

Love Gelato? Head To This Dessert Parlour For Some Toothsome Treats
Kondapur
Cafes
image - Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad
Cafes

Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad

Take Bae For A Cosy Date At This Cafe Inside A 5-Star Hotel
Hi Tech City
Cafes
image - Waffle House
Cafes

Waffle House

Dessert, Pasta & More, Waffle House Surely Cannot Be Missed!
Hi Tech City
Cafes
image - Sound Garden
Cafes

Sound Garden

Sip Hibiscus Cocktails & Eat Chicken Drowned In Wine At This Outdoor Cafe In Kondapur
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pop O'Bob - Premium Bubble Tea
Fast Food Restaurants

Pop O'Bob - Premium Bubble Tea

Got A Thing For Boba Tea? Head To This Quirky Bubble Tea Joint
Kondapur
Street Food
image - Masala Bandi
Street Food

Masala Bandi

5pm Hunger? Treat Yourself To Delicious Snacks At INR 50 At This Bandi
Madhapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Saharsh Udupi Grand
Fast Food Restaurants

Saharsh Udupi Grand

Run To This Udipi Restaurant For Amazing Varieties Of Dosas, Idlis & More
Kondapur
Cafes
image - Cafe Cupz
Cafes

Cafe Cupz

Cuddling Up With Nutella Hot Chocolate And A Book At This Adorable Cafe
Kukatpally
Casual Dining
image - Ahobilam Foods - Millet Cave
Casual Dining

Ahobilam Foods - Millet Cave

Join The Wave Of Healthy Eating & Check Out This Restaurant Where Is Everything Is Millet Based
Madhapur
Casual Dining
image - Swadesh Multi-Cuisine
Casual Dining

Swadesh Multi-Cuisine

A Casual Dining Restaurant Serving Yum North Indian, Continental & Asian Cuisine!
Kondapur
Casual Dining
image - Jail Khana
Casual Dining

Jail Khana

Head Over To This Jail Themed Restaurant For Incredible Indian Delights
Cafes
image - Smart Alec - Alternative Deli
Cafes

Smart Alec - Alternative Deli

Baked Jacket Potatoes To The Red Wedding: This Vegan Deli Is Totally Goals
Madhapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chicken Xperience By Venkys
Fast Food Restaurants

Chicken Xperience By Venkys

Steal-Deal! Get Your Hands On These Amazing Cheeseburgers At INR 39/-
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gabru Di Chaap
Fast Food Restaurants

Gabru Di Chaap

For Awesome Soya Kebabs & Dishes, Check Out This Kiosk In Kondapur
Kondapur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Phalkhet
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Phalkhet

A Wide Range Of Healthy, Fresh Fruit Juices & Smoothies At Phal Khet
Kondapur
Dessert Parlours
image - The Budapest Bakehouse
Dessert Parlours

The Budapest Bakehouse

Sweet & Savory Chimneys Cones: The Budapest Bakehouse Is Now In Sarath Mall!
Kondapur
Dessert Parlours
image - The Pancake Story
Dessert Parlours

The Pancake Story

Love Made Edible By The Pancake Story
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Beijing Bites
Fast Food Restaurants

Beijing Bites

Steamed Momos To Chicken 65: Here's A Kiosk That You Should Hang At After Shopping
Kondapur
