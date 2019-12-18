Kukatpally

Cafes
image - Dhaba Cafe
Cafes

Dhaba Cafe

Visit This Cafe For Their Serene Ambience & Classic Desserts!
Kukatpally
Sweet Shops
image - Delhi Mithai Wala
Sweet Shops

Delhi Mithai Wala

Miss Delhi Food? Delhimithaiwala Is Here As A Saviour!
Kukatpally
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Frozen Bottle
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Frozen Bottle

Drop By This Small Little Cafe For Some Amazing Shakes, Cake Jars & More!
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Konaseema Vantillu
Fast Food Restaurants

Konaseema Vantillu

Go For Breakfast Buffets & Rajahmundry Rose Milk At This Kukatpally Restaurant
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ruchi Samosa
Fast Food Restaurants

Ruchi Samosa

Prawn, Egg & Paneer Samosa: This Stall In Kukatpally Serves 20 Varieties Of Samosas
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hardyz
Fast Food Restaurants

Hardyz

This Delivery Kitchen Delivers The Best Gourmet Burgers In Town, Order Now!
Kukatpally
Dessert Parlours
image - Millies Cookies
Dessert Parlours

Millies Cookies

From Crispy Cookies To Yum Cupcakes, This Bakery Does It All!
Kukatpally
Cafes
image - Monqo
Cafes

Monqo

Monqo Is Giving Some Amazing Food Goals! Check It Now!
Kukatpally
Casual Dining
image - Biryani Vs Pulav
Casual Dining

Biryani Vs Pulav

Biryani Vs Pulav Has Revamped With Bright Lighting & Cute Interiors
Kukatpally
Dessert Parlours
image - Whatta Waffle
Dessert Parlours

Whatta Waffle

Waffle Waffle: This Outlet In Kukatpally Serves Assorted Mini Pancakes
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kuchipudi Palav
Fast Food Restaurants

Kuchipudi Palav

Customise Your Own Pulao At This Outlet In Kukatpally
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gappe Vappe
Fast Food Restaurants

Gappe Vappe

For All Chat Lovers, Drop By Gappe Vappe For Amazing Quick Bites
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Maggi Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Maggi Point

Maggi For The Soul!
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chicken Xperience By Venkys
Fast Food Restaurants

Chicken Xperience By Venkys

Steal-Deal! Get Your Hands On These Amazing Cheeseburgers At INR 39/-
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - One Bite
Fast Food Restaurants

One Bite

If You're A Sucker For Quick Bites, This Is The Place For You!😍
Kukatpally
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The Magic Straw
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The Magic Straw

This Outlet Serves Awesome Shakes And Smoothies
Kukatpally
Cafes
image - Cafe Cupz
Cafes

Cafe Cupz

Cuddling Up With Nutella Hot Chocolate And A Book At This Adorable Cafe
Kukatpally
Casual Dining
image - TGI Fridays
Casual Dining

TGI Fridays

Woot Woot, This Bar Is Offering Killer Lunch Platters At INR 295 On Weekdays
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Subbayya Gari Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Subbayya Gari Hotel

Aha Emi Ruchi! We're Loving The Andhra Meals At This Iconic Restaurant From Kakinada
Kukatpally
Dessert Parlours
image - Fluffy Tales
Dessert Parlours

Fluffy Tales

Make It A Carnival With Heart & Flower-Shaped Candy Floss At This Stall In Forum Mall
Kukatpally
