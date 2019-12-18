Explore
LB Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in LB Nagar
Bakeries
Casual Dining
Faasos
From Rice Bowls To Wraps, Faasos Is Nailing Every Dish They Offer
LB Nagar
Chutneys
When In Hyderabad, You've Got To Eat At This Popular South-Indian Restaurant
LB Nagar
Dhaba Cafe
A Newbie With Beautiful Decors And Amazing Food
Dilsukhnagar
Moon Bean Cafe & Bar
Drop By This Restaurant To Explore An Amazing Sunday Brunch With Pretty Interiors
Malakpet
Istanbul
Enjoy Amazing Turkish Quick Bites At This Outlet In Moosarambagh!
Malakpet
Gateau By Ajitha
This Cake Artist Whips Up A Storm With Her Customised Cakes, Brownies & Tea Time Cakes
Malakpet
