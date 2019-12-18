Explore
Madinaguda
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Madinaguda
Cafes
Cafes
The Chocolate Room
Chocolate Is Pure Happiness!
Madinaguda
Cafes
Cafes
World Of Tortillas
Wide Varieties Of Tortillas With A Great Ambience? Look No Further!
Kondapur
Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas
Fast Food Restaurants
Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas
Sort Your Late Night Shawarma & Grilled Chicken Cravings With This Restaurant
Kondapur
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Bake Factory
Unleash The Carnivore Within! Head To This Cafe For A Scrumptious Feast
Kondapur
Desiway
Casual Dining
Desiway
Modern Day Food In Desi Style
Kondapur
WTF - What the Fish
Fast Food Restaurants
WTF - What the Fish
This Small Eatery Offers Scrumptious Seafood, Tamilian Food & More
Kondapur
Cafes
Cafes
The Himalayan Cafe
Looking For The Best Thukpa & Momos In Town? We Found Just The Place
Kondapur
Cafes
Cafes
Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad
Take Bae For A Cosy Date At This Cafe Inside A 5-Star Hotel
Hi Tech City
Piccolo Gelato
Dessert Parlours
Piccolo Gelato
Love Gelato? Head To This Dessert Parlour For Some Toothsome Treats
Kondapur
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
The Kingz Landing
GOT Fanatics! There's a Game Of Thrones Themed Food Truck In Town!
Kothaguda
Hardyz
Fast Food Restaurants
Hardyz
This Delivery Kitchen Delivers The Best Gourmet Burgers In Town, Order Now!
Kukatpally
Cafes
Cafes
Dhaba Cafe
Visit This Cafe For Their Serene Ambience & Classic Desserts!
Kukatpally
New York Slice
Fast Food Restaurants
New York Slice
Fold It Like Joey: This Only-Delivery Pizza House Delivers Beyond Midnight
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant
Italian Buffet Or Ala Carte? Vogelkop Has You Covered!
Kondapur
Pop O'Bob - Premium Bubble Tea
Fast Food Restaurants
Pop O'Bob - Premium Bubble Tea
Got A Thing For Boba Tea? Head To This Quirky Bubble Tea Joint
Kondapur
The Budapest Bakehouse
Dessert Parlours
The Budapest Bakehouse
Sweet & Savory Chimneys Cones: The Budapest Bakehouse Is Now In Sarath Mall!
Kondapur
The Pancake Story
Dessert Parlours
The Pancake Story
Love Made Edible By The Pancake Story
Kondapur
Beijing Bites
Fast Food Restaurants
Beijing Bites
Steamed Momos To Chicken 65: Here's A Kiosk That You Should Hang At After Shopping
Kondapur
Pita Pit
Fast Food Restaurants
Pita Pit
Hummus In A Pita Sandwich? Wuhoo, This New Eatery Is Making Healthy Food Delicious
Kondapur
84 Anjuna Shack
Casual Dining
84 Anjuna Shack
Dreaming Of Goan Food Lately? Swing By This Place
Kothaguda
Phalkhet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Phalkhet
A Wide Range Of Healthy, Fresh Fruit Juices & Smoothies At Phal Khet
Kondapur
