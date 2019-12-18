Madinaguda

Cafes
image - The Chocolate Room
Cafes

The Chocolate Room

Chocolate Is Pure Happiness!
Madinaguda
Cafes
image - World Of Tortillas
Cafes

World Of Tortillas

Wide Varieties Of Tortillas With A Great Ambience? Look No Further!
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas
Fast Food Restaurants

Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas

Sort Your Late Night Shawarma & Grilled Chicken Cravings With This Restaurant
Kondapur
Bakeries
image - The Bake Factory
Bakeries

The Bake Factory

Unleash The Carnivore Within! Head To This Cafe For A Scrumptious Feast
Kondapur
Casual Dining
image - Desiway
Casual Dining

Desiway

Modern Day Food In Desi Style
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - WTF - What the Fish
Fast Food Restaurants

WTF - What the Fish

This Small Eatery Offers Scrumptious Seafood, Tamilian Food & More
Kondapur
Cafes
image - The Himalayan Cafe
Cafes

The Himalayan Cafe

Looking For The Best Thukpa & Momos In Town? We Found Just The Place
Kondapur
Cafes
image - Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad
Cafes

Le Cafe - Novotel Hyderabad

Take Bae For A Cosy Date At This Cafe Inside A 5-Star Hotel
Hi Tech City
Dessert Parlours
image - Piccolo Gelato
Dessert Parlours

Piccolo Gelato

Love Gelato? Head To This Dessert Parlour For Some Toothsome Treats
Kondapur
Food Trucks
image - The Kingz Landing
Food Trucks

The Kingz Landing

GOT Fanatics! There's a Game Of Thrones Themed Food Truck In Town!
Kothaguda
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hardyz
Fast Food Restaurants

Hardyz

This Delivery Kitchen Delivers The Best Gourmet Burgers In Town, Order Now!
Kukatpally
Cafes
image - Dhaba Cafe
Cafes

Dhaba Cafe

Visit This Cafe For Their Serene Ambience & Classic Desserts!
Kukatpally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - New York Slice
Fast Food Restaurants

New York Slice

Fold It Like Joey: This Only-Delivery Pizza House Delivers Beyond Midnight
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
image - Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant
Casual Dining

Vogelkop Cafe & Restaurant

Italian Buffet Or Ala Carte? Vogelkop Has You Covered!
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pop O'Bob - Premium Bubble Tea
Fast Food Restaurants

Pop O'Bob - Premium Bubble Tea

Got A Thing For Boba Tea? Head To This Quirky Bubble Tea Joint
Kondapur
Dessert Parlours
image - The Budapest Bakehouse
Dessert Parlours

The Budapest Bakehouse

Sweet & Savory Chimneys Cones: The Budapest Bakehouse Is Now In Sarath Mall!
Kondapur
Dessert Parlours
image - The Pancake Story
Dessert Parlours

The Pancake Story

Love Made Edible By The Pancake Story
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Beijing Bites
Fast Food Restaurants

Beijing Bites

Steamed Momos To Chicken 65: Here's A Kiosk That You Should Hang At After Shopping
Kondapur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pita Pit
Fast Food Restaurants

Pita Pit

Hummus In A Pita Sandwich? Wuhoo, This New Eatery Is Making Healthy Food Delicious
Kondapur
Casual Dining
image - 84 Anjuna Shack
Casual Dining

84 Anjuna Shack

Dreaming Of Goan Food Lately? Swing By This Place
Kothaguda
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Phalkhet
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Phalkhet

A Wide Range Of Healthy, Fresh Fruit Juices & Smoothies At Phal Khet
Kondapur
