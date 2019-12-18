Explore
Malakpet
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Malakpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dessert Parlours
Cafes
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Dhabhas
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Istanbul
Enjoy Amazing Turkish Quick Bites At This Outlet In Moosarambagh!
Malakpet
Bakeries
Bakeries
Gateau By Ajitha
This Cake Artist Whips Up A Storm With Her Customised Cakes, Brownies & Tea Time Cakes
Malakpet
Cafes
Cafes
Moon Bean Cafe & Bar
Drop By This Restaurant To Explore An Amazing Sunday Brunch With Pretty Interiors
Malakpet
Street Food
Street Food
Munshi Naan
Old Is Gold! Taste A Special Kind Of Naan At This 168-Year-Old Shop At INR 14 Only
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Masha Allah Shami Parata
Have You Tried The Shami Kebab At This Hole In The Wall Eatery Near Charminar?
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gokul Chat
When In Hyderabad, Don't Miss Relishing Street Food & Kulfi At This Iconic Chaat Corner
Koti
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Nayaab
This Typical Hyderabadi Style Cafe Serves Local Hyderabadi dishes
Ghansi Bazaar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Rambharose - Bhattad Ki Idli
Get Your Brekkie Scene Sorted At This Tiny Eatery!
Kachiguda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Shadab
From Delicious Kebabs to Lazeez Biryani, Have You Eaten At This Iconic Hotel?
Ghansi Bazaar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Navrang Tasty Sharbath
This Small Shop Sells Flavoured Concentrates To Make Sharbath and Ice Gola
Jam Bagh
Bakeries
Bakeries
Panchratan Bakery
Head To This Bakery For Kesari Lassi, Chocolate Pastry & Eggless Cookies
Koti
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jai Sri Krishna Lassi
This Shop In Koti Makes Drool Worthy Lassi At INR 28 & You Cannot Miss It
Hyderguda
Street Food
Street Food
Jai Maajisa Jalebi & Khara Shop
Have You Tried The Samosa And Jalebi At This Iconic Stall Near The High Court?
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gujarat Bhojanalay
Have You Tried The Authentic Gujarati Full Meals At This Restaurant In Ramkoti At INR 110 Only?
Koti
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pragati Tiffin Center
Filling & Scrumptious South Indian Breakfast For INR 60, Anyone?
Koti
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Juice
Eat And Repeat! Satiate Your Appetite At This Quick Bite Joint In Koti
Koti
Street Food
Street Food
Ram Ki Bandi
For All Early Riser, Head To This Iconic Stall To Have Exclusive Dosas
Nampally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Sweekar
Idli, Vada & Rava Dosa: Head To This 90's Hotel For Their All-Day Breakfast
Kachiguda
Bakeries
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
This Iconic Bakery Has Put Hyderabad On The Map With Its Fruit Biscuits & Dilkush
Nampally
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Akbar Fast Food
A Broke Man's Guide To Non-Vegetarian Food
Abids
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Govind Dosa
Tawa Idli To Ravva Dosa: Dig Into Delicious Brekkie At This Street Food Stall In Old City
Ghansi Bazaar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sri Radhe Chills & Thrills
For Killer Vada Pav, Chilled Pani Puri & Indo-Chinese Delicacies, Hit Up This Eatery In Abids
Abids
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Famous Ice Cream
This Is One Of The Oldest Ice Cream Parlours In Hyderabad That Serves Hand Made Ice Cream
