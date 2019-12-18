Malakpet

Tourist Attractions
image - Raymond's Tomb
Tourist Attractions

Raymond's Tomb

Mark It! This Two-Century-Old Monument In Malakpet Is A Great Attraction Spot
Malakpet
Tourist Attractions
image - Khursheed Jah Devdi
Tourist Attractions

Khursheed Jah Devdi

This Ancient European Palace Is Architecture Goals & A Dream For Photographers
Hyderabad
Hotels
image - Amrutha Castle
Hotels

Amrutha Castle

There Is A Castle Hotel In Hyderabad & It Has A Rooftop Swimming Pool
Tourist Attractions
image - Saroornagar Lake
Tourist Attractions

Saroornagar Lake

Sunset Views & Lake: This Lake Park In Saroornagar Is Giving Us Park Goals
Saroor Nagar
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Nehru Zoological Park
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Nehru Zoological Park

Drop By This Zoo When In Hyderabad!
Bahadurpura
Tourist Attractions
image - Buddha Statue
Tourist Attractions

Buddha Statue

Are You Even A Hyderabadi If You Haven't Taken A Boat To See The Buddha Statue?
Khairatabad
