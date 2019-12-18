Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Mallapur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mallapur
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dessert Parlours
Gaming Zone
Accessories
Bakeries
Casual Dining
Department Stores
Gyms
Lounges
Parks
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Kreda
Rope Climbing To VR Gaming: This New Gaming Zone In Nacharam Is Totes Fun
Secunderabad
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Playoff Entertainment
Zorbing, Trampoline & Arcade Games: Get To This Entertainment Centre For Your Day Out With Kids
Secunderabad
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Lassi Studio
Burrrppp! Lassi Lovers, Check Out This Place In ECIL
Secunderabad
Other
Other
Moula Ali Hill
Cheap Thrills: This Weekend, Ditch Clubbing & Trek Up To Moula Ali Hill
Secunderabad
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bakasura Restaurant
Potlam Biryani To Mayabazaar On Walls: You've Got To Eat At This Themed Restaurant
Secunderabad
Accessories
Accessories
Shiva Sai Kaja Buttons & Matching Centre
Be It Latkans Or Laces, You'll Find It All At This Store In ECIL
Secunderabad
Street Food
Street Food
Sri Sai Swagruha Foods
Samosa Trail: Get Your Craving & Appetite Up At This Place In ECIL
Secunderabad
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Havmor Hotch Potch - Cold Stone Ice Cream
You Can Hav(E)Mor(E) Icecream Now!
Habsiguda
Gyms
Gyms
Daksha Fitness Studio
Weights, Cardio & Strength: Stop Neglecting Your Fitness Goals & Get To This Gym In Habsiguda
Habsiguda
Parks
Parks
Safilguda Lake Park
Neredmet Peeps, Go For A Walk At This Park With A Lake View
Secunderabad
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Lassi Shop
Beat The Heat With These Amazing Lassis
Secunderabad
Department Stores
Department Stores
Shraddha Extension
Crafts, Cards Or Colours? Shop Your Heart Out At This Stationary Shop In AS Rao Nagar
Secunderabad
Bakeries
Bakeries
Little Indulgence
This Patisserie In Sainikpuri Is Right Out Of A Picture Book & We Are Loving It
Lounges
Lounges
Up - The Rooftop Lounge
Unwind Like A Boss At This Rooftop Bar In Secunderabad With Live Music & Sports Screenings
Secunderabad
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Frozen Desert
Poached Pineapple Coconut To White Wine Jelly Grapes, There's A New Ice Cream Shop In Town
Secunderabad
Have a great recommendation for
Mallapur?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE