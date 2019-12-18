Explore
Manchirevula
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Manchirevula
Casual Dining
Fine Dining
Hotels
Amusement Parks
Dhabhas
Gyms
Homestays
Monument
Parks
Resorts
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
DownTown Junction Family Dhaba
Did You Know You Could Go On A Lunch Date With Your Pet At This Dhaba?
Hotels
Hotels
Taramati Baradari
Did You Know Taramati Baradari Is A 141-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel?
Parks
Parks
WallRide Park
Master Those Nollies & Kick Flips At This BMX & Skateboarding Park
Peerancheru
Hotels
Hotels
Taramati Hotel
Culture Vultures, Check Into This 140-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel At INR 2,100 Per Night
Hyderabad
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club
Professional Polo Classes Or A Weekend Getaway: Check Out This Horse Riding Club
Gandipet
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
Mrugavani National Park
Family Picnic, Team Outing Or Solitude: This Resort Inside A National Park Is Ideal For All
Chilkur
Homestays
Homestays
Vintage Vanam
Vintage Decor & Rustic Vibes: Take A Break From The Urban Life & Drop By At This Farmhouse
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
The Pretty Gilded
Life Is Too Short For Regular! This Bespoke Wedding Invitation Store Is What You Need
Gandipet
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Jewel of Nizam - The Minar - The Golkonda Resort
Spend Your Weekend Like The Royals At The Jewel Of Nizam
Gandipet
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Mist - The Poolside Kitchen - The Golkonda Resort
Dine Under The Stars At This Poolside Restaurant In Gandipet
Gandipet
Resorts
Resorts
The Golkonda Resorts & Spa
Anniversary Around The Corner? Head To This Nizami Era Hotel For A Staycation
Gandipet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Fisherman's Wharf
Teleporting: Hyderabad To Goa In Under 60 Seconds
Gachibowli
Gyms
Gyms
Fitness Reloaded
This Gym In Manikonda Is All About Scoring Basic Fitness On A Budget
Manikonda
Other
Other
Khajaguda
Trek To These Hills Near Hitech City For Peacock Sighting & Iconic Drone Shots
Manikonda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
T Grill
A Hidden Gem In Hitech City
Gachibowli
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Flipside Adventure Park
Flip Into An Adventure Mode With Free Fall, Zorbing, Road Rage & More At This Adventure Park
Monument
Monument
Qutb Shahi Tombs
These Iconic Tombs Are An Architectural Wonder & A Photographer's Paradise
Toli Chowki
