Masab Tank

Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe 555
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe 555

Cafe 555 Serves Insane Haleem Which Cannot Be Missed
Masab Tank
Casual Dining
Dine Hill
Casual Dining

Dine Hill

Pathar Ka Gosht, Kali Mirch Chicken & Raan: You've Got To Eat At This Iconic Eatery
Masab Tank
Sweet Shops
Emerald Mithai Shop
Sweet Shops

Emerald Mithai Shop

Everything Under INR 100: This Place In Banjara Hills Serves Delhi Style Chaat
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Fab Cafe
Cafes

Fab Cafe

Bengali Fish Curry, Rajasthani Gatta Curry & Kombucha: We're Loving This Cafe
Banjara Hills
Sweet Shops
Bikanervala
Sweet Shops

Bikanervala

For Chaat & Vegetarian Dishes, Go To This Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
La Pino'z Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

La Pino’z Pizza

Munch On Garlic Bread With Oozy Mozzarella Cheese At La Pino'z Pizza
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Sarvi Restaurant
Casual Dining

Sarvi Restaurant

Love Red Meat? Try The Pathar Gosht & Biryani At This Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Central Perk
Casual Dining

Central Perk

Giving Gunther Competition: This FRIENDS Themed Cafe Is Doing Everything Right
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Drnk Lab
Fast Food Restaurants

Drnk Lab

This Cute Little Outlet Is Popular For Yum Smoothies & Burgers!
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
The Matter Of Batter
Dessert Parlours

The Matter Of Batter

You Don't Have To Break A Bank To Gorge On The Delicious Desserts At This Patisserie
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Kakatiya Tiffins & Meals
Fast Food Restaurants

Kakatiya Tiffins & Meals

Get Your Fix Of Mysore Bajji, Egg Dosa & Idli Under INR 50 At This Joint
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
The Good Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Good Bowl

Order These Amazing Fusion Bowls From This Delivery Kitchen Now!
Mehdipatnam
Casual Dining
Ohri's Mishthann Veda
Casual Dining

Ohri's Mishthann Veda

Vegetarians, Step Into The World Of Misthann Veda!
Banjara Hills
Cafes
FullFills
Cafes

FullFills

This Cafe In Banjara Hills Serves Savouries & Desserts In Chimney Cones
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Ohri's Serengeti
Casual Dining

Ohri's Serengeti

Drop By Ohris Serengeti Speically For Best Lahsuni Dhania Murg In Town
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Ohri's Chowpatti
Fast Food Restaurants

Ohri's Chowpatti

From Traditional Delicacies To Street Food, Ohri's Chowpatti Has It All
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Ohri's Uppu
Casual Dining

Ohri's Uppu

Ohri’s Launches Uppu - A Tribute To The Magical Ingredient!
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Angeethi
Casual Dining

Angeethi

This Restaurant In City Center Mall Resembles A Dhaba & Serves Authentic North Indian Food
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Aromas Of China
Casual Dining

Aromas Of China

Dim Lights, Slow Music & Good Food At Aromas Of China
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Journey 1853 : An Ode To Sahib Sindh Sultan
Casual Dining

Journey 1853 : An Ode To Sahib Sindh Sultan

Experience A Complete Grandeur Experience At This Popular Restaurant
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
Snow Ribbons Paper Thin Ice Creams
Dessert Parlours

Snow Ribbons Paper Thin Ice Creams

Have You Tried Paper Thin Ice creams Yet? Drop By Snow Ribbons!
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

For All You Can Eat Grills, Kebabs & Biryani: This Barbeque Restaurant's Buffet Is Bae
