Masab Tank
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Masab Tank
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sweet Shops
Street Food
Dhabhas
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe 555
Cafe 555 Serves Insane Haleem Which Cannot Be Missed
Masab Tank
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dine Hill
Pathar Ka Gosht, Kali Mirch Chicken & Raan: You've Got To Eat At This Iconic Eatery
Masab Tank
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Emerald Mithai Shop
Everything Under INR 100: This Place In Banjara Hills Serves Delhi Style Chaat
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Fab Cafe
Bengali Fish Curry, Rajasthani Gatta Curry & Kombucha: We're Loving This Cafe
Banjara Hills
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Bikanervala
For Chaat & Vegetarian Dishes, Go To This Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
La Pino’z Pizza
Munch On Garlic Bread With Oozy Mozzarella Cheese At La Pino'z Pizza
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sarvi Restaurant
Love Red Meat? Try The Pathar Gosht & Biryani At This Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Central Perk
Giving Gunther Competition: This FRIENDS Themed Cafe Is Doing Everything Right
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Drnk Lab
This Cute Little Outlet Is Popular For Yum Smoothies & Burgers!
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Matter Of Batter
You Don't Have To Break A Bank To Gorge On The Delicious Desserts At This Patisserie
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kakatiya Tiffins & Meals
Get Your Fix Of Mysore Bajji, Egg Dosa & Idli Under INR 50 At This Joint
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Good Bowl
Order These Amazing Fusion Bowls From This Delivery Kitchen Now!
Mehdipatnam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ohri's Mishthann Veda
Vegetarians, Step Into The World Of Misthann Veda!
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Cafes
FullFills
This Cafe In Banjara Hills Serves Savouries & Desserts In Chimney Cones
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ohri's Serengeti
Drop By Ohris Serengeti Speically For Best Lahsuni Dhania Murg In Town
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Ohri's Chowpatti
From Traditional Delicacies To Street Food, Ohri's Chowpatti Has It All
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ohri's Uppu
Ohri’s Launches Uppu - A Tribute To The Magical Ingredient!
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Angeethi
This Restaurant In City Center Mall Resembles A Dhaba & Serves Authentic North Indian Food
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aromas Of China
Dim Lights, Slow Music & Good Food At Aromas Of China
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Journey 1853 : An Ode To Sahib Sindh Sultan
Experience A Complete Grandeur Experience At This Popular Restaurant
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Snow Ribbons Paper Thin Ice Creams
Have You Tried Paper Thin Ice creams Yet? Drop By Snow Ribbons!
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
For All You Can Eat Grills, Kebabs & Biryani: This Barbeque Restaurant's Buffet Is Bae
