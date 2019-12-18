Meerpet

Tourist Attractions
image - Saroornagar Lake
Tourist Attractions

Saroornagar Lake

Sunset Views & Lake: This Lake Park In Saroornagar Is Giving Us Park Goals
Saroor Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Chutneys
Casual Dining

Chutneys

When In Hyderabad, You've Got To Eat At This Popular South-Indian Restaurant
LB Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Nausheen Juice Centre
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Nausheen Juice Centre

Healthy Yet Budget-Friendly Juices! It Surely Can't Get Better Than This
Chandrayanagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Faasos
Fast Food Restaurants

Faasos

From Rice Bowls To Wraps, Faasos Is Nailing Every Dish They Offer
LB Nagar
Tourist Attractions
image - Raymond's Tomb
Tourist Attractions

Raymond's Tomb

Mark It! This Two-Century-Old Monument In Malakpet Is A Great Attraction Spot
Malakpet
