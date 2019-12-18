Mehdipatnam

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Prince Cafe & Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Prince Cafe & Restaurant

Early Risers: This Tea Outlet In Mehdipatnam Surely Never Disappoints!
Mehdipatnam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Good Bowl
Fast Food Restaurants

The Good Bowl

Order These Amazing Fusion Bowls From This Delivery Kitchen Now!
Mehdipatnam
Casual Dining
image - Fazal Mandi House
Casual Dining

Fazal Mandi House

Feast On A Giant Plate Of Delicious Mandi At This Popular Mandi House In Hyderabad
Mehdipatnam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Drnk Lab
Fast Food Restaurants

Drnk Lab

This Cute Little Outlet Is Popular For Yum Smoothies & Burgers!
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Pista House
Casual Dining

Pista House

Drop By This Restaurant To Have The World Famous Haleem & Biryani Right Away
Toli Chowki
Casual Dining
image - Aazebo
Casual Dining

Aazebo

Register For This #InsiderOnlyEvent @Aazebo
Toli Chowki
Cafes
image - Fab Cafe
Cafes

Fab Cafe

Bengali Fish Curry, Rajasthani Gatta Curry & Kombucha: We're Loving This Cafe
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Central Perk
Casual Dining

Central Perk

Giving Gunther Competition: This FRIENDS Themed Cafe Is Doing Everything Right
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe 555
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe 555

Cafe 555 Serves Insane Haleem Which Cannot Be Missed
Masab Tank
Fast Food Restaurants
image - La Pino’z Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

La Pino’z Pizza

Munch On Garlic Bread With Oozy Mozzarella Cheese At La Pino'z Pizza
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Ohri's Mishthann Veda
Casual Dining

Ohri's Mishthann Veda

Vegetarians, Step Into The World Of Misthann Veda!
Banjara Hills
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Summer Land Juice
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Summer Land Juice

The Best Economic & Freshly Made Fruit Salad With Icecream
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ohri's Chowpatti
Fast Food Restaurants

Ohri's Chowpatti

From Traditional Delicacies To Street Food, Ohri's Chowpatti Has It All
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Ohri's Serengeti
Casual Dining

Ohri's Serengeti

Drop By Ohris Serengeti Speically For Best Lahsuni Dhania Murg In Town
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Ohri's Uppu
Casual Dining

Ohri's Uppu

Ohri’s Launches Uppu - A Tribute To The Magical Ingredient!
Banjara Hills
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Nice Juice Centre
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Nice Juice Centre

The Fresh & Dry Fruit Thick Shakes At This Iconic Juice Centre In Tolichowki Is Amazeballs
Toli Chowki
Casual Dining
image - Dine Hill
Casual Dining

Dine Hill

Pathar Ka Gosht, Kali Mirch Chicken & Raan: You've Got To Eat At This Iconic Eatery
Masab Tank
Bakeries
image - Eclaire
Bakeries

Eclaire

This Patisserie In Banjara Hills Is Turning All Our Days Into Cheat Days
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Mamagoto
Casual Dining

Mamagoto

This Quirky Restaurant In Banjara Hills Does Amazing Asian Cuisine
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Exotica
Casual Dining

Exotica

Spend Some Quality Time With Your Bae At This Popular Rooftop Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Sweet Shops
image - Emerald Mithai Shop
Sweet Shops

Emerald Mithai Shop

Everything Under INR 100: This Place In Banjara Hills Serves Delhi Style Chaat
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
image - Stickhouse
Dessert Parlours

Stickhouse

Move Over Popsicles: Try The New Dessert Sticks, Gelato & Sorbets By Stickhouse
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Delhi Chaat
Fast Food Restaurants

Delhi Chaat

Desi Snacking At Newly Opened Place In Banjara Hills
