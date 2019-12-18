Nallakunta

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nallakunta

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fries Republic
Fast Food Restaurants

Fries Republic

Fries Before Everything: Get Satis-FRIED At This Eatery That Makes More Than 30 Types Of French Fries
Nallakunta
Casual Dining
image - Bawarchi
Casual Dining

Bawarchi

This Popular Restaurant Is Every OG Hyderabadi's Favourite For Biryani
Nallakunta
Casual Dining
image - Boomerang Restaurant & Bar
Casual Dining

Boomerang Restaurant & Bar

Disco Nights, Pretty Ambience & Good Food, Boomerang Has It All!
Amberpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizza Street
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizza Street

Got A Thing For Pizzas? Then Head Out To This Pizza Corner Right Away
Amberpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - One Fine Day
Juice & Milkshake Shops

One Fine Day

Get Thickshakes, Sundaes & Fast Food At This All New & Cutesy Parlour In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - FryINN - The French Fry Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

FryINN - The French Fry Cafe

Potato Tornado, Curly Fries & Chipotle Fries: Say Hey To An Exclusive French Fry Cafe In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bites Beyond Borders
Fast Food Restaurants

Bites Beyond Borders

From Pasta To Shawarma, Taste World Cuisine At This Himayathnagar Food Joint
Casual Dining
image - Captain Cook
Casual Dining

Captain Cook

Biryani For The Soul? This Popular Restaurant Offers Delicious Biryani & Chilli Chicken
Bakeries
image - King & Cardinal Bakery
Bakeries

King & Cardinal Bakery

Have You Tried The Killer Burgers At This Iconic Bakery In Himayatnagar Yet?
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Sweekar
Casual Dining

Hotel Sweekar

Idli, Vada & Rava Dosa: Head To This 90's Hotel For Their All-Day Breakfast
Kachiguda
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Bhimavaram Boys
Fast Food Restaurants

The Bhimavaram Boys

Forget Biryani, Try The Authentic Coastal Pulao At This Himayathnagar Eatery
Himayath Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - Huber & Holly
Dessert Parlours

Huber & Holly

Huber And Holly- Handcrafted Icecreams And Pizzeria
Himayath Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Frozen Bottle
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Frozen Bottle

Frozen Bottle: A Place To Satiate All Your Sweet Cravings
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wok Republic
Fast Food Restaurants

Wok Republic

Laksa, Nasi Goreng & Crispy Wonton: This Is Comfort Food In Takeout Boxes
Himayath Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - Little Things
Dessert Parlours

Little Things

Sweet & Hot: Get Cakes In Jars To Spicy Maggi Panini At This Cafe In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Paradise Hotel
Casual Dining

Paradise Hotel

Paradise :The Famous Place For Biryani
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - La Fries
Fast Food Restaurants

La Fries

Maggi Fries, BBQ Fries & Twisters: This Fast Food Joint Is A Junk Food Lover's Dream
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Haiking Chinese Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Haiking Chinese Restaurant

Drop By This Restaurant For Some Authentic Chinese Cuisine In Himayatnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wich Way
Fast Food Restaurants

Wich Way

Instagram Worthy Wall Art To Delicious Sandwiches, This Cafe Has All Chill Vibes
Himayath Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jai Sri Krishna Lassi
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jai Sri Krishna Lassi

This Shop In Koti Makes Drool Worthy Lassi At INR 28 & You Cannot Miss It
Hyderguda
Casual Dining
image - Masala Republic
Casual Dining

Masala Republic

There's A New Vegetarian Restaurant In Hyderabad & We're Digging Its Fusion Menu
Himayath Nagar
Bakeries
image - Panchratan Bakery
Bakeries

Panchratan Bakery

Head To This Bakery For Kesari Lassi, Chocolate Pastry & Eggless Cookies
Koti
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Nallakunta?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE