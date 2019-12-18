Explore
Nallakunta
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nallakunta
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Dhabhas
Fine Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fries Republic
Fries Before Everything: Get Satis-FRIED At This Eatery That Makes More Than 30 Types Of French Fries
Nallakunta
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bawarchi
This Popular Restaurant Is Every OG Hyderabadi's Favourite For Biryani
Nallakunta
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Boomerang Restaurant & Bar
Disco Nights, Pretty Ambience & Good Food, Boomerang Has It All!
Amberpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizza Street
Got A Thing For Pizzas? Then Head Out To This Pizza Corner Right Away
Amberpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
One Fine Day
Get Thickshakes, Sundaes & Fast Food At This All New & Cutesy Parlour In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
FryINN - The French Fry Cafe
Potato Tornado, Curly Fries & Chipotle Fries: Say Hey To An Exclusive French Fry Cafe In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bites Beyond Borders
From Pasta To Shawarma, Taste World Cuisine At This Himayathnagar Food Joint
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Captain Cook
Biryani For The Soul? This Popular Restaurant Offers Delicious Biryani & Chilli Chicken
Bakeries
Bakeries
King & Cardinal Bakery
Have You Tried The Killer Burgers At This Iconic Bakery In Himayatnagar Yet?
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Sweekar
Idli, Vada & Rava Dosa: Head To This 90's Hotel For Their All-Day Breakfast
Kachiguda
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Bhimavaram Boys
Forget Biryani, Try The Authentic Coastal Pulao At This Himayathnagar Eatery
Himayath Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Huber & Holly
Huber And Holly- Handcrafted Icecreams And Pizzeria
Himayath Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Frozen Bottle
Frozen Bottle: A Place To Satiate All Your Sweet Cravings
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wok Republic
Laksa, Nasi Goreng & Crispy Wonton: This Is Comfort Food In Takeout Boxes
Himayath Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Little Things
Sweet & Hot: Get Cakes In Jars To Spicy Maggi Panini At This Cafe In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Paradise Hotel
Paradise :The Famous Place For Biryani
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
La Fries
Maggi Fries, BBQ Fries & Twisters: This Fast Food Joint Is A Junk Food Lover's Dream
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Haiking Chinese Restaurant
Drop By This Restaurant For Some Authentic Chinese Cuisine In Himayatnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wich Way
Instagram Worthy Wall Art To Delicious Sandwiches, This Cafe Has All Chill Vibes
Himayath Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jai Sri Krishna Lassi
This Shop In Koti Makes Drool Worthy Lassi At INR 28 & You Cannot Miss It
Hyderguda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Masala Republic
There's A New Vegetarian Restaurant In Hyderabad & We're Digging Its Fusion Menu
Himayath Nagar
Bakeries
Bakeries
Panchratan Bakery
Head To This Bakery For Kesari Lassi, Chocolate Pastry & Eggless Cookies
Koti
