Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Tasty Fish Fry Point

Sea Food Lovers! This Is The Best Budgeted Place For Fish & Prawns Fry
Nampally
Bakeries
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

This Iconic Bakery Has Put Hyderabad On The Map With Its Fruit Biscuits & Dilkush
Nampally
Street Food
Street Food

Ram Ki Bandi

For All Early Riser, Head To This Iconic Stall To Have Exclusive Dosas
Nampally
Bakeries
Bakeries

Subhan Bakery

Forget Karachi Bakery, Did You Try The Crazy Good Biscuits At This Iconic Bakery Yet?
Lakdi Ka Pul
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops

Hameedi Confectioners & Co.

This Iconic Sweet Shop Was Nizam's Favourite. Checked It Out Yet?
Abids
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Famous Ice Cream

This Is One Of The Oldest Ice Cream Parlours In Hyderabad That Serves Hand Made Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Shah Ice Cream

Can We Ever Get Over The Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Iconic Parlour?
Abids
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Akbar Fast Food

A Broke Man's Guide To Non-Vegetarian Food
Abids
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Summer Land Juice

The Best Economic & Freshly Made Fruit Salad With Icecream
Cafes
Cafes

Bench Cafe & Restaurant

Head To This Cafe In Abids For Delish Food & Instagram Worthy Decor
Abids
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Navrang Tasty Sharbath

This Small Shop Sells Flavoured Concentrates To Make Sharbath and Ice Gola
Jam Bagh
Dhabhas
Dhabhas

Sagar Papaji Ka Dhaba

Dal Makhni To Tandoori Chicken: You've Got To Eat At This 40-Year-Old Iconic Dhaba
Koti
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops

Ojha Sweets & Namkeen

Samosa Ragda To Aloo Bonda: This 132-Year-Old Chaat Stall In Begum Bazaar Is Amazing
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Bombay Juice

Eat And Repeat! Satiate Your Appetite At This Quick Bite Joint In Koti
Koti
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Sri Radhe Chills & Thrills

For Killer Vada Pav, Chilled Pani Puri & Indo-Chinese Delicacies, Hit Up This Eatery In Abids
Abids
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Pragati Tiffin Center

Filling & Scrumptious South Indian Breakfast For INR 60, Anyone?
Koti
Bakeries
Bakeries

Cafe Niloufer

A Place Which Serves Chai, Osmania Biscuit And Malai Bun!
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Gujarat Bhojanalay

Have You Tried The Authentic Gujarati Full Meals At This Restaurant In Ramkoti At INR 110 Only?
Koti
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Rayalaseema Ruchulu

Savour Authentic Andhra Delicacies At This Restaurant
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Peshawar

Meat Lovers, Feast On Flavours Straight From Peshawar At This Restaurant In Lakdikapul
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Cafe Bahar

Biryani Or Irani Chai! What Do You Love The Most At This Iconic Cafe Turned Restaurant?
Basheer Bagh
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Hotel Kamat

Love Variety & South Indian Food? Try This Filling Thali At This Iconic Hotel
Bakeries
Bakeries

Panchratan Bakery

Head To This Bakery For Kesari Lassi, Chocolate Pastry & Eggless Cookies
Koti
