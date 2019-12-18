Explore
Nampally
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nampally
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Street Food
Dhabhas
Tasty Fish Fry Point
Fast Food Restaurants
Tasty Fish Fry Point
Sea Food Lovers! This Is The Best Budgeted Place For Fish & Prawns Fry
Nampally
Bakeries
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
This Iconic Bakery Has Put Hyderabad On The Map With Its Fruit Biscuits & Dilkush
Nampally
Ram Ki Bandi
Street Food
Ram Ki Bandi
For All Early Riser, Head To This Iconic Stall To Have Exclusive Dosas
Nampally
Bakeries
Bakeries
Subhan Bakery
Forget Karachi Bakery, Did You Try The Crazy Good Biscuits At This Iconic Bakery Yet?
Lakdi Ka Pul
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Hameedi Confectioners & Co.
This Iconic Sweet Shop Was Nizam's Favourite. Checked It Out Yet?
Abids
Famous Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours
Famous Ice Cream
This Is One Of The Oldest Ice Cream Parlours In Hyderabad That Serves Hand Made Ice Cream
Shah Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours
Shah Ice Cream
Can We Ever Get Over The Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Iconic Parlour?
Abids
Akbar Fast Food
Fast Food Restaurants
Akbar Fast Food
A Broke Man's Guide To Non-Vegetarian Food
Abids
Summer Land Juice
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Summer Land Juice
The Best Economic & Freshly Made Fruit Salad With Icecream
Cafes
Cafes
Bench Cafe & Restaurant
Head To This Cafe In Abids For Delish Food & Instagram Worthy Decor
Abids
Navrang Tasty Sharbath
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Navrang Tasty Sharbath
This Small Shop Sells Flavoured Concentrates To Make Sharbath and Ice Gola
Jam Bagh
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Sagar Papaji Ka Dhaba
Dal Makhni To Tandoori Chicken: You've Got To Eat At This 40-Year-Old Iconic Dhaba
Koti
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Ojha Sweets & Namkeen
Samosa Ragda To Aloo Bonda: This 132-Year-Old Chaat Stall In Begum Bazaar Is Amazing
Bombay Juice
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Juice
Eat And Repeat! Satiate Your Appetite At This Quick Bite Joint In Koti
Koti
Sri Radhe Chills & Thrills
Fast Food Restaurants
Sri Radhe Chills & Thrills
For Killer Vada Pav, Chilled Pani Puri & Indo-Chinese Delicacies, Hit Up This Eatery In Abids
Abids
Pragati Tiffin Center
Fast Food Restaurants
Pragati Tiffin Center
Filling & Scrumptious South Indian Breakfast For INR 60, Anyone?
Koti
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cafe Niloufer
A Place Which Serves Chai, Osmania Biscuit And Malai Bun!
Lakdi Ka Pul
Gujarat Bhojanalay
Casual Dining
Gujarat Bhojanalay
Have You Tried The Authentic Gujarati Full Meals At This Restaurant In Ramkoti At INR 110 Only?
Koti
Rayalaseema Ruchulu
Casual Dining
Rayalaseema Ruchulu
Savour Authentic Andhra Delicacies At This Restaurant
Lakdi Ka Pul
Peshawar
Casual Dining
Peshawar
Meat Lovers, Feast On Flavours Straight From Peshawar At This Restaurant In Lakdikapul
Lakdi Ka Pul
Cafe Bahar
Casual Dining
Cafe Bahar
Biryani Or Irani Chai! What Do You Love The Most At This Iconic Cafe Turned Restaurant?
Basheer Bagh
Hotel Kamat
Casual Dining
Hotel Kamat
Love Variety & South Indian Food? Try This Filling Thali At This Iconic Hotel
Bakeries
Bakeries
Panchratan Bakery
Head To This Bakery For Kesari Lassi, Chocolate Pastry & Eggless Cookies
Koti
