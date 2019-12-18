Explore
Nanakramguda
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nanakramguda
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bars
Fine Dining
Accessories
Department Stores
Home Décor Stores
Hotels
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Barbeque Nation
For All You Can Eat Grills, Kebabs & Biryani: This Barbeque Restaurant's Buffet Is Bae
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jonathan's Kitchen - Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Planning A Date Night? You Might Want To Head To This Italian Restaurant In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Homestays
Homestays
Oakwood Residence Kapil
From A Lit Cafe To Lovely Rooms: Plan An Awesome Staycation At This Place In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Cafes
Cafes
Driven Cafe
Sip Selfie Coffee, Borrow Sports Cars & Super Bikes From This Gachibowli Cafe
Gachibowli
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Feast - Sheraton Hyderabad
Wake Up On A Sunday Morning & Head To This Brunch That Hits The Sweet Spot
Spas
Spas
The Spa
This Luxurious Spa Is A Stairway To Heaven & You Deserve A Pamper Session Here
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Zega - Sheraton Hyderabad
Zega: An Astounding Asian Affair Along With Elite Ambiance & Great View
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
T Grill
A Hidden Gem In Hitech City
Gachibowli
Cafes
Cafes
Granny's Art Cafe
Play Board Games & Treat Yourself To Comfort Food At This Quaint Cafe In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Glass Onion
Liquor Lockers To Stash Your Booze To Golf Course Views: You MUST Go To This Restaurant
Gachibowli
Pubs
Pubs
Prism Club & Kitchen
Get Grooving On The Dance Floor! This Club In Gachibowli Will Make You Swoon
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Fisherman's Wharf
Teleporting: Hyderabad To Goa In Under 60 Seconds
Gachibowli
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Flipside Adventure Park
Flip Into An Adventure Mode With Free Fall, Zorbing, Road Rage & More At This Adventure Park
Other
Other
Outer Ring Road
Call Your Gang & Camp Under The Stars With BBQ To Enjoy The Christmas Spirit
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rendezvous
Craving Poolside Lunch? This Restaurant In Gachibowli Has Your Back
Gachibowli
Other
Other
Boulder Hills
Play Golf, Swim & More: Head To The Boulder Hills For An Incredible Time
Gachibowli
Other
Other
Khajaguda
Trek To These Hills Near Hitech City For Peacock Sighting & Iconic Drone Shots
Manikonda
Cafes
Cafes
FabCafe
Healthy Much? Fab Cafe Is Here As A Saviour!
Gachibowli
Cafes
Cafes
Ants Cafe
This New Cafe In Gachibowli Is Like A Glasshouse & We're Digging The Vibe
Gachibowli
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Crag Studio
Climb Boulders & Take Difficult Routes: Challenge Your Squad At This Rock Climbing Studio
Gachibowli
