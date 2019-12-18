Nanakramguda

Fine Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Fine Dining

Barbeque Nation

For All You Can Eat Grills, Kebabs & Biryani: This Barbeque Restaurant's Buffet Is Bae
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Jonathan's Kitchen - Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Casual Dining

Jonathan's Kitchen - Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Planning A Date Night? You Might Want To Head To This Italian Restaurant In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Homestays
image - Oakwood Residence Kapil
Homestays

Oakwood Residence Kapil

From A Lit Cafe To Lovely Rooms: Plan An Awesome Staycation At This Place In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Cafes
image - Driven Cafe
Cafes

Driven Cafe

Sip Selfie Coffee, Borrow Sports Cars & Super Bikes From This Gachibowli Cafe
Gachibowli
Fine Dining
image - Feast - Sheraton Hyderabad
Fine Dining

Feast - Sheraton Hyderabad

Wake Up On A Sunday Morning & Head To This Brunch That Hits The Sweet Spot
Spas
image - The Spa
Spas

The Spa

This Luxurious Spa Is A Stairway To Heaven & You Deserve A Pamper Session Here
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Zega - Sheraton Hyderabad
Casual Dining

Zega - Sheraton Hyderabad

Zega: An Astounding Asian Affair Along With Elite Ambiance & Great View
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - T Grill
Casual Dining

T Grill

A Hidden Gem In Hitech City
Gachibowli
Cafes
image - Granny's Art Cafe
Cafes

Granny's Art Cafe

Play Board Games & Treat Yourself To Comfort Food At This Quaint Cafe In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - The Glass Onion
Casual Dining

The Glass Onion

Liquor Lockers To Stash Your Booze To Golf Course Views: You MUST Go To This Restaurant
Gachibowli
Pubs
image - Prism Club & Kitchen
Pubs

Prism Club & Kitchen

Get Grooving On The Dance Floor! This Club In Gachibowli Will Make You Swoon
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - The Fisherman's Wharf
Casual Dining

The Fisherman's Wharf

Teleporting: Hyderabad To Goa In Under 60 Seconds
Gachibowli
Amusement Parks
image - Flipside Adventure Park
Amusement Parks

Flipside Adventure Park

Flip Into An Adventure Mode With Free Fall, Zorbing, Road Rage & More At This Adventure Park
Other
image - Outer Ring Road
Other

Outer Ring Road

Call Your Gang & Camp Under The Stars With BBQ To Enjoy The Christmas Spirit
Casual Dining
image - Rendezvous
Casual Dining

Rendezvous

Craving Poolside Lunch? This Restaurant In Gachibowli Has Your Back
Gachibowli
Other
image - Boulder Hills
Other

Boulder Hills

Play Golf, Swim & More: Head To The Boulder Hills For An Incredible Time
Gachibowli
Other
image - Khajaguda
Other

Khajaguda

Trek To These Hills Near Hitech City For Peacock Sighting & Iconic Drone Shots
Manikonda
Cafes
image - FabCafe
Cafes

FabCafe

Healthy Much? Fab Cafe Is Here As A Saviour!
Gachibowli
Cafes
image - Ants Cafe
Cafes

Ants Cafe

This New Cafe In Gachibowli Is Like A Glasshouse & We're Digging The Vibe
Gachibowli
Sports Venues
image - Crag Studio
Sports Venues

Crag Studio

Climb Boulders & Take Difficult Routes: Challenge Your Squad At This Rock Climbing Studio
Gachibowli
