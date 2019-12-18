Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Narsingi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Narsingi
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fine Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotels
Monument
Parks
Sports Venues
Stationery Stores
Amusement Parks
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
DownTown Junction Family Dhaba
Did You Know You Could Go On A Lunch Date With Your Pet At This Dhaba?
Hotels
Hotels
Taramati Baradari
Did You Know Taramati Baradari Is A 141-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel?
Hotels
Hotels
Taramati Hotel
Culture Vultures, Check Into This 140-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel At INR 2,100 Per Night
Hyderabad
Other
Other
Khajaguda
Trek To These Hills Near Hitech City For Peacock Sighting & Iconic Drone Shots
Manikonda
Gyms
Gyms
Fitness Reloaded
This Gym In Manikonda Is All About Scoring Basic Fitness On A Budget
Manikonda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Fisherman's Wharf
Teleporting: Hyderabad To Goa In Under 60 Seconds
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
T Grill
A Hidden Gem In Hitech City
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jonathan's Kitchen - Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Planning A Date Night? You Might Want To Head To This Italian Restaurant In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Flipside Adventure Park
Flip Into An Adventure Mode With Free Fall, Zorbing, Road Rage & More At This Adventure Park
Homestays
Homestays
Oakwood Residence Kapil
From A Lit Cafe To Lovely Rooms: Plan An Awesome Staycation At This Place In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Parks
Parks
WallRide Park
Master Those Nollies & Kick Flips At This BMX & Skateboarding Park
Peerancheru
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Barbeque Nation
For All You Can Eat Grills, Kebabs & Biryani: This Barbeque Restaurant's Buffet Is Bae
Gachibowli
Monument
Monument
Qutb Shahi Tombs
These Iconic Tombs Are An Architectural Wonder & A Photographer's Paradise
Toli Chowki
Cafes
Cafes
Driven Cafe
Sip Selfie Coffee, Borrow Sports Cars & Super Bikes From This Gachibowli Cafe
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rendezvous
Craving Poolside Lunch? This Restaurant In Gachibowli Has Your Back
Gachibowli
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Feast - Sheraton Hyderabad
Wake Up On A Sunday Morning & Head To This Brunch That Hits The Sweet Spot
Spas
Spas
The Spa
This Luxurious Spa Is A Stairway To Heaven & You Deserve A Pamper Session Here
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Zega - Sheraton Hyderabad
Zega: An Astounding Asian Affair Along With Elite Ambiance & Great View
Gachibowli
Other
Other
Outer Ring Road
Call Your Gang & Camp Under The Stars With BBQ To Enjoy The Christmas Spirit
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
The Pretty Gilded
Life Is Too Short For Regular! This Bespoke Wedding Invitation Store Is What You Need
Gandipet
Have a great recommendation for
Narsingi?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE