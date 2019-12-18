Narsingi

DownTown Junction Family Dhaba

Did You Know You Could Go On A Lunch Date With Your Pet At This Dhaba?
Taramati Baradari

Did You Know Taramati Baradari Is A 141-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel?
Taramati Hotel

Culture Vultures, Check Into This 140-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel At INR 2,100 Per Night
Hyderabad
Khajaguda

Trek To These Hills Near Hitech City For Peacock Sighting & Iconic Drone Shots
Manikonda
Fitness Reloaded

This Gym In Manikonda Is All About Scoring Basic Fitness On A Budget
Manikonda
The Fisherman's Wharf

Teleporting: Hyderabad To Goa In Under 60 Seconds
Gachibowli
T Grill

A Hidden Gem In Hitech City
Gachibowli
Jonathan's Kitchen - Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Planning A Date Night? You Might Want To Head To This Italian Restaurant In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Flipside Adventure Park

Flip Into An Adventure Mode With Free Fall, Zorbing, Road Rage & More At This Adventure Park
Oakwood Residence Kapil

From A Lit Cafe To Lovely Rooms: Plan An Awesome Staycation At This Place In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
WallRide Park

Master Those Nollies & Kick Flips At This BMX & Skateboarding Park
Peerancheru
Barbeque Nation

For All You Can Eat Grills, Kebabs & Biryani: This Barbeque Restaurant's Buffet Is Bae
Gachibowli
Qutb Shahi Tombs

These Iconic Tombs Are An Architectural Wonder & A Photographer's Paradise
Toli Chowki
Driven Cafe

Sip Selfie Coffee, Borrow Sports Cars & Super Bikes From This Gachibowli Cafe
Gachibowli
Rendezvous

Craving Poolside Lunch? This Restaurant In Gachibowli Has Your Back
Gachibowli
Feast - Sheraton Hyderabad

Wake Up On A Sunday Morning & Head To This Brunch That Hits The Sweet Spot
The Spa

This Luxurious Spa Is A Stairway To Heaven & You Deserve A Pamper Session Here
Gachibowli
Zega - Sheraton Hyderabad

Zega: An Astounding Asian Affair Along With Elite Ambiance & Great View
Gachibowli
Outer Ring Road

Call Your Gang & Camp Under The Stars With BBQ To Enjoy The Christmas Spirit
The Pretty Gilded

Life Is Too Short For Regular! This Bespoke Wedding Invitation Store Is What You Need
Gandipet
