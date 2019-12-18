Neeladri Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Neeladri Nagar

Bars
image - Fire Station - Bar & Kitchen
Bars

Fire Station - Bar & Kitchen

With Continental & North Indian Cuisine, Check Out This Quirky Restaurant
Electronic city
Casual Dining
image - Moriz Restaurant
Casual Dining

Moriz Restaurant

Bookmark This Place For Some Amazing Arabian Delicacies!
Electronic city
Casual Dining
image - Kapoor's Cafe
Casual Dining

Kapoor's Cafe

Gorge On Some Authentic Punjabi Food At Kapoor's Cafe New Outlet!
Electronic city
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Samosa Singh
Fast Food Restaurants

Samosa Singh

Chocolate To Chicken Kheema: Your Regular Aloo Samosa Gets An Upgrade At This Joint In E-City
Electronic city
Yoga Studios
image - August Yoga
Yoga Studios

August Yoga

Whether You Are 5 Or 55, This Yoga Studio In HSR And Electronic City Has A Programme Suited To You
Electronic city
Bike & Car Rental Services
image - ONN
Bike & Car Rental Services

ONN

Daily Or Monthly: Rent A Bike Or Scooter For As Low As INR 79 From This Service
Electronic city
Breweries
image - 46 Ounces Brewgarden
Breweries

46 Ounces Brewgarden

Ahoy! Welcome The Newest Brewery In Electronic City
Electronic city
Fine Dining
image - Alloro
Fine Dining

Alloro

Soft Shell Crab, Beef Cheeks And Tiramisu: Why Alloro In Crowne Plaza is Worth The Trek
Electronic city
Fine Dining
image - East - Crowne Plaza
Fine Dining

East - Crowne Plaza

You Need To Dine At East In Crowne Plaza For Their Steamed Whole Red Snapper Alone!
Electronic city
Casual Dining
image - Bazaar - Zone By The Park
Casual Dining

Bazaar - Zone By The Park

When In Electronic City, Drop By This Amazing Place With Great Ambience & Delectable Food
Electronic city
Sports Venues
image - Play Factory
Sports Venues

Play Factory

Bounce, Jump And Get Fit At India’s First Trampoline Park Right Here In Bangalore
Electronic city
Casual Dining
image - 3rd Innings
Casual Dining

3rd Innings

Live Match Screenings To Games Centre: E-City Peeps, This Sports Bar Is For The Weekend Shenanigans
Electronic city
Pet Care
image - PuppyOye Dog Boarding & Dog Park
Pet Care

PuppyOye Dog Boarding & Dog Park

Leaving Town For A Work Thing? Don't Fret! This Dog Boarding Will Take Good Care Of Your Pet
Electronic city
Gaming Zone
image - PaintBall X
Gaming Zone

PaintBall X

Capture The Flag Or Die Trying At This Paintball Arena In Bannerghatta For Just INR 300
Resorts
image - Manipal County
Resorts

Manipal County

Wedding Planning? Have A Beautiful Poolside Ceremony At This Resort In Bangalore
Cosmetics Stores
image - Coconess
Cosmetics Stores

Coconess

A Super Food From Your Backyard Forms The Backbone Of This Bangalore Skincare Brand
Begur
Pet Care
image - SwearOnDog.in
Pet Care

SwearOnDog.in

Your Pets Can Check In To This Puppy Palace While You're Away On Holiday
Electronic city
Tourist Attractions
image - Begur Fort
Tourist Attractions

Begur Fort

History Buffs Can Find The Oldest Known Reference To The Name 'Bengaluru' Here
Bengaluru
Museums
image - Heritage Packaging Museum
Museums

Heritage Packaging Museum

Learn How Packaging & Design Has Evolved At The Heritage Packaging Museum
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Neeladri Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE