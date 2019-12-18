Explore
New Mallepally
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in New Mallepally
filters
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Accessories
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Gyms
Gift Shops
Home Décor Stores
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Summer Land Juice
The Best Economic & Freshly Made Fruit Salad With Icecream
Food Stores
Deccan Achar
Have You Heard Of Biryani Pickle? This Iconic Store In Nampally Has More Than 40 Types Of Pickles
Nampally
Bakeries
Subhan Bakery
Forget Karachi Bakery, Did You Try The Crazy Good Biscuits At This Iconic Bakery Yet?
Lakdi Ka Pul
Religious Establishments
Dargah Hazrat Shah Khamosh
Qawwalis & Legends: This Dargah In Nampally Is A Gateway To Sufi Life
Nampally
Banquet Halls
Maruti Gardens
Time To Unleash Your Inner Bookworm At This Book Fair In Lakdikapul
Lakdi Ka Pul
Fast Food Restaurants
Tasty Fish Fry Point
Sea Food Lovers! This Is The Best Budgeted Place For Fish & Prawns Fry
Nampally
Bakeries
Cafe Niloufer
A Place Which Serves Chai, Osmania Biscuit And Malai Bun!
Lakdi Ka Pul
Clothing Stores
Sadeena's
Looking For Designer Kurtis Or Customised Clothes In Banjara Hills? Go Here
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Peshawar
Meat Lovers, Feast On Flavours Straight From Peshawar At This Restaurant In Lakdikapul
Lakdi Ka Pul
Casual Dining
Rayalaseema Ruchulu
Savour Authentic Andhra Delicacies At This Restaurant
Lakdi Ka Pul
Museums
Health Museum
Hyderabadis! This 50-Year-Old Museum Is A Hidden Gem That You Can't Afford To Miss
Lakdi Ka Pul
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe 555
Cafe 555 Serves Insane Haleem Which Cannot Be Missed
Masab Tank
Dessert Parlours
Shah Ice Cream
Can We Ever Get Over The Hand-Churned Ice Cream At This Iconic Parlour?
Abids
Hotels
The Golkonda Hotel
When In Hyderabad, Check Out This Exclusive Business Hotel Which Is As Regal As Its Name
Masab Tank
Clothing Stores
Zudio
For All Things Clothing, Shop Guilt Free At This Budget Store In Basheer Bagh
Abids
Auditoriums
Ravindra Bharathi
Have You Ever Watched A Performance At This Iconic Auditorium In Lakdikapul?
Khairatabad
Museums
Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum
Peek Into The Tribal Life Of Andhra Pradesh At This Museum In Masab Tank
Masab Tank
Clothing Stores
Gavins
Sherwanis, Suits & Juttis: This Budget Store Will Make A Man Out Of Lads
Abids
Fast Food Restaurants
The Good Bowl
Order These Amazing Fusion Bowls From This Delivery Kitchen Now!
Mehdipatnam
Religious Establishments
ISKCON
Experience Serenity & Peace At This Beautiful Temple In Abids
Abids
