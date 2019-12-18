Explore
New Nallakunta
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in New Nallakunta
Casual Dining
Boomerang Restaurant & Bar
Disco Nights, Pretty Ambience & Good Food, Boomerang Has It All!
Amberpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizza Street
Got A Thing For Pizzas? Then Head Out To This Pizza Corner Right Away
Amberpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fries Republic
Fries Before Everything: Get Satis-FRIED At This Eatery That Makes More Than 30 Types Of French Fries
Nallakunta
Gyms
Pulse8 Gym
Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone & Get Fit At This Gym In Srinagar Colony
Kachiguda
Libraries
The Book Shelf
Where Words Meets Imagination: This Library In Amberpet Is Loaded With Books For Children & Teens
Amberpet
NGOs
Wall Of Kindness
Pay It Forward: Leave Books, Clothes & Utensils For Those In Need At This Colourful Wall
Amberpet
Casual Dining
Bawarchi
This Popular Restaurant Is Every OG Hyderabadi's Favourite For Biryani
Nallakunta
Stationery Stores
Padmavathi Traders
Artsy Hoomans, Get To This Stationery For Glue Guns, Charcoal Pencils & Triangular Canvases
Narayanguda
NGOs
Wall Of Kindness
Pay It Forward: Leave Books, Clothes & Utensils For Those In Need At This Colourful Wall
Himayath Nagar
Furniture Stores
Kaki Cane Furniture Works
This Furniture Store In Narayanguda Makes Customises Cane Furniture Like A Pro
Narayanguda
Libraries
City Central Library
Check Out This 50-Year-Old Public Library That Also Hosts Cultural & Social Events
Juice & Milkshake Shops
One Fine Day
Get Thickshakes, Sundaes & Fast Food At This All New & Cutesy Parlour In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
FryINN - The French Fry Cafe
Potato Tornado, Curly Fries & Chipotle Fries: Say Hey To An Exclusive French Fry Cafe In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
Parks
Dr. GS Melkote Park
From Fitness Enthusiasts To Kiddos, This Narayanguda Park Has Something For Everyone
Narayanguda
Gift Shops
Shree Balaji Frames & Gifts
Peeps In Narayanaguda, This Store Will Sort Every Last Minute Gifting Woes
Narayanguda
Gift Shops
Balloons Unlimited
For Balloons That'll Leave Your Kids Astonished, Get To This Balloon Store ASAP
Himayath Nagar
Gift Shops
NJ Party Shop
From Funky Decor To Props: Get All The Supplies For Your Next Big Party Here
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Bites Beyond Borders
From Pasta To Shawarma, Taste World Cuisine At This Himayathnagar Food Joint
Casual Dining
Captain Cook
Biryani For The Soul? This Popular Restaurant Offers Delicious Biryani & Chilli Chicken
Bakeries
King & Cardinal Bakery
Have You Tried The Killer Burgers At This Iconic Bakery In Himayatnagar Yet?
Himayath Nagar
