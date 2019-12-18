Prashanth Nagar

Nikita Badera's Boutique
Nikita Badera's Boutique

Food, Rhymes, Prints & Fruit Salads Have Now Landed On Crop Tops As Well
Vijay Nagar
Spurthy Gobi Centre
Spurthy Gobi Centre

Not Just Gobi, This Street Food Cart In Vijayanagar Does Six Kinds Of Manchurian
Vijay Nagar
Vijaynagar Water Tank
Vijaynagar Water Tank

Not Just Gobi, This Street Food Cart In Vijayanagar Does Six Kinds Of Manchurian
Vijay Nagar
Chikpet Donne Biryani House
Chikpet Donne Biryani House

More Than Just Biryani
Vijay Nagar
The Indoor Collection
The Indoor Collection

Do Up Your Windows With Hand Block Print Curtains From This Store
Basaveshwara Nagar
Sasyavedha Naturals
Sasyavedha Naturals

From Paneer Soap To Nattu Sugar, Shop For Organic Everything From This Store
Basaveshwara Nagar
The Dresser Boutique & Institute Of Fashion Designing
The Dresser Boutique & Institute Of Fashion Designing

Customise Your Outfit For Every Occasion!
Basaveshwara Nagar
Basaveshwaranagar Dosa Corner
Basaveshwaranagar Dosa Corner

The Benne Masala Dosa At The Basaveshwarnagar Dosa Corner Is Heavenly
Basaveshwara Nagar
Lil Darlings Apparels
Lil Darlings Apparels

Dress Your Little Darling With Clothes From This Store In Vijayanagar
Vijay Nagar
#Tag By Amar Clothes
#Tag By Amar Clothes

Sweatshirts, Crop Tops, Shorts: This Vijaynagar Store Is #ShoppingGoals
Vijay Nagar
Fit I AM
Fit I AM

Tone Your Muscles, Become Stronger And Faster With Functional Training At Fit I Am
rajaji nagar
Pastels & Pop
Pastels & Pop

Juttis For Every Occasion!
Vijay Nagar
Chaos Faktory
Chaos Faktory

Scale Walls, Do Mid-Air Flips And Turn Daredevil With Parkour Classes at Chaos Faktory
Attiguppe
YLG Salon
YLG Salon

Painless Waxing To Hair Spa: Hit Up This Salon In GT Mall For A Self-Pampering Session
Magadi Road
O.G Variar Bakery
O.G Variar Bakery

This Old School Bakery Makes Legendary Biscuits, And The Flakiest Puffs
rajaji nagar
People
People

This Store In GT Mall Has Trendy Clothes At Affordable Prices
Magadi Road
Market 99
Market 99

Get Everything You Need For Your Home Starting At Just INR 9 Here
Magadi Road
Go Colors
Go Colors

This Store In GT Mall Is A One-Stop-Shop For Leggings Through The Seasons
Magadi Road
All - The Plus Size Store
All - The Plus Size Store

Dresses To Jackets: This Plus-Size Store Sells Well-Tailored Outfits Up To 5XL
Magadi Road
The Indian Polo Inc.
The Indian Polo Inc.

Polos, Chinos And Shirts : Get You Fix Of Casual Wear At This Store In GT Mall
Magadi Road
