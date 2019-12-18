Explore
Punjagutta
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Punjagutta
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Food Trucks
InChinese
Love Chinese Cuisine? Head Straight To This Place That Serves Good Food At A Good Price
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizzetto
DIY Pizza & Pasta: Stop By This Pizza Place In Irrum Manzil
Punjagutta
Food Courts
Food Courts
Chic N Cone
Have You Tried Waffles Cones Filled Chicken & Paneer Yet?
Punjagutta
Cafes
Cafes
Araku Aroma Coffee
There Is A New Coffee Shop In Town & It's Summoning All Coffee Lovers To Its Yard
Punjagutta
Cafes
Cafes
Chennai Coffee Shop
This Joint Is Making The Most Authentic Filter Kaapi At INR 40 Only
Punjagutta
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
NorFest - The Dhaba
This Dhaba Has Finally Opened Its Doors In Punjagutta & We're Going For Its Galouti Kebab
Punjagutta
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chutneys
When In Hyderabad, You've Got To Eat At This Popular South-Indian Restaurant
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Friends Shawarma
This Shawarma Joint In Banjara Hills Is Worth Queuing Up For
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Now In Hyderabad & We Cannot Keep Calm
Khairatabad
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wok Republic
Laksa, Nasi Goreng & Crispy Wonton: This Is Comfort Food In Takeout Boxes
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Baguette Salads
New Orleans To South Beach: This Cafe Has An Interesting Range Of Salads
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Cafes
The Willow Bake Shop
Oh, What Fun! This New Bakery Is Doing Awesome Desserts & Themed Dinners
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Swathi Tiffins
Rasam Idli To Set Dosa: Go For Brekkie At This Tiffin Centre In Somajiguda
Somajiguda
Cafes
Cafes
Rocket Fuel Cafe
This New Place Is One The Coolest Cafes In Town
Somajiguda
Cafes
Cafes
Lamakaan
An Open Culture Centre for Hosting Events, Workshops & More In Banjara Hills!
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burgasm
Chimichanga To Steak Burgers, It Cannot Get Better Than This Burger Joint
Banjara Hills
Bakeries
Bakeries
Velvet Patisserie
This Patisserie In Banjara Hills Will Treat Your Sweet Tooth Like No One Else
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sigree
This Bar In Begumpet Whips Interesting Cocktails Like Smoking Johnnie & Peru Pyala
Begumpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gongura
Be It A Platter or Pulusu, This Place Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Delicious Ride
Banjara Hills
Bakeries
Bakeries
Euphoria
This Home Baker Has Opened A Patisserie In Banjara Hills & We're Giving You All The Scoop
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Bon Appediet
Treat Yourself To Delicious Gluten-Free & Vegan Food At This Little Cafe
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Sizzling Joe
Stuck In GVK One Mall? Head To This Stall For Delicious Sizzlers
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
China Express
One Of The Best Chinese Non-Veg Combo Had Till Date!
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Cream Stone Concepts
Alphonso Season Is Back And That Too In Our Favourite Ice creams
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Froststicks
Treat Yourself To Kala Khatta & Double Oreo Ice Cream Bars At This Tiny Shop
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kakatiya Deluxe Mess
Head Over To This Iconic Mess In Ameerpet For A Proper Andhra Meal That Only Costs INR 90
Ameerpet
Street Food
Street Food
Katmandu Momos
Did You Know This Street Stall In Somajiguda Sells Momos At INR 60 Only?
Somajiguda
