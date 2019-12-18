Punjagutta

Fast Food Restaurants
image - InChinese
Fast Food Restaurants

InChinese

Love Chinese Cuisine? Head Straight To This Place That Serves Good Food At A Good Price
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizzetto
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizzetto

DIY Pizza & Pasta: Stop By This Pizza Place In Irrum Manzil
Punjagutta
Food Courts
image - Chic N Cone
Food Courts

Chic N Cone

Have You Tried Waffles Cones Filled Chicken & Paneer Yet?
Punjagutta
Cafes
image - Araku Aroma Coffee
Cafes

Araku Aroma Coffee

There Is A New Coffee Shop In Town & It's Summoning All Coffee Lovers To Its Yard
Punjagutta
Cafes
image - Chennai Coffee Shop
Cafes

Chennai Coffee Shop

This Joint Is Making The Most Authentic Filter Kaapi At INR 40 Only
Punjagutta
Dhabhas
image - NorFest - The Dhaba
Dhabhas

NorFest - The Dhaba

This Dhaba Has Finally Opened Its Doors In Punjagutta & We're Going For Its Galouti Kebab
Punjagutta
Casual Dining
image - Chutneys
Casual Dining

Chutneys

When In Hyderabad, You've Got To Eat At This Popular South-Indian Restaurant
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Friends Shawarma
Fast Food Restaurants

Friends Shawarma

This Shawarma Joint In Banjara Hills Is Worth Queuing Up For
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Now In Hyderabad & We Cannot Keep Calm
Khairatabad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wok Republic
Fast Food Restaurants

Wok Republic

Laksa, Nasi Goreng & Crispy Wonton: This Is Comfort Food In Takeout Boxes
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Baguette Salads
Fast Food Restaurants

Baguette Salads

New Orleans To South Beach: This Cafe Has An Interesting Range Of Salads
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - The Willow Bake Shop
Cafes

The Willow Bake Shop

Oh, What Fun! This New Bakery Is Doing Awesome Desserts & Themed Dinners
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Swathi Tiffins
Fast Food Restaurants

Swathi Tiffins

Rasam Idli To Set Dosa: Go For Brekkie At This Tiffin Centre In Somajiguda
Somajiguda
Cafes
image - Rocket Fuel Cafe
Cafes

Rocket Fuel Cafe

This New Place Is One The Coolest Cafes In Town
Somajiguda
Cafes
image - Lamakaan
Cafes

Lamakaan

An Open Culture Centre for Hosting Events, Workshops & More In Banjara Hills!
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burgasm
Fast Food Restaurants

Burgasm

Chimichanga To Steak Burgers, It Cannot Get Better Than This Burger Joint
Banjara Hills
Bakeries
image - Velvet Patisserie
Bakeries

Velvet Patisserie

This Patisserie In Banjara Hills Will Treat Your Sweet Tooth Like No One Else
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Sigree
Casual Dining

Sigree

This Bar In Begumpet Whips Interesting Cocktails Like Smoking Johnnie & Peru Pyala
Begumpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gongura
Fast Food Restaurants

Gongura

Be It A Platter or Pulusu, This Place Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Delicious Ride
Banjara Hills
Bakeries
image - Euphoria
Bakeries

Euphoria

This Home Baker Has Opened A Patisserie In Banjara Hills & We're Giving You All The Scoop
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - Bon Appediet
Cafes

Bon Appediet

Treat Yourself To Delicious Gluten-Free & Vegan Food At This Little Cafe
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - Sizzling Joe
Cafes

Sizzling Joe

Stuck In GVK One Mall? Head To This Stall For Delicious Sizzlers
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - China Express
Fast Food Restaurants

China Express

One Of The Best Chinese Non-Veg Combo Had Till Date!
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
image - Cream Stone Concepts
Dessert Parlours

Cream Stone Concepts

Alphonso Season Is Back And That Too In Our Favourite Ice creams
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
image - Froststicks
Dessert Parlours

Froststicks

Treat Yourself To Kala Khatta & Double Oreo Ice Cream Bars At This Tiny Shop
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kakatiya Deluxe Mess
Fast Food Restaurants

Kakatiya Deluxe Mess

Head Over To This Iconic Mess In Ameerpet For A Proper Andhra Meal That Only Costs INR 90
Ameerpet
Street Food
image - Katmandu Momos
Street Food

Katmandu Momos

Did You Know This Street Stall In Somajiguda Sells Momos At INR 60 Only?
Somajiguda
