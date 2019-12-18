Sindhi Colony

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sindhi Colony

Cafes
image - Cafe Nook
Cafes

Cafe Nook

A Fancy Cafe In Sindhi Colony Which Cannot Be Missed!
Begumpet
Casual Dining
image - Up & Above Cafe & Bar
Casual Dining

Up & Above Cafe & Bar

Party People, Have You Taken Your Squad To This Budget Bar In Sindhi Colony Yet?
Secunderabad
Bakeries
image - The Bake House
Bakeries

The Bake House

Satiate Your Dessert Cravings At This Cute Little Bakehouse In Sindhi Colony!
Secunderabad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gabru Di Chaap
Fast Food Restaurants

Gabru Di Chaap

For Delicious Chaap Dishes, Head Over To This Outlet In Sindhi Colony
Begumpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wood Fire Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Wood Fire Pizza

For Pizza With A Twist, Check Out This Pizza Outlet In Sindhi Colony
Begumpet
Dessert Parlours
image - Cream Stone
Dessert Parlours

Cream Stone

If It's Ice-cream It Has To Be Creamstone!
Secunderabad
Gaming Zone
image - Escape Time
Gaming Zone

Escape Time

Begumpet Has Its Own Escape Room & We Can't Wait To Plan Our Weekends
Begumpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shakti
Fast Food Restaurants

Shakti

Shakti - The Sandwich Shop An Amazing Place For A Quick Bite!
Begumpet
Dessert Parlours
image - The Belgian Waffle Co.
Dessert Parlours

The Belgian Waffle Co.

Sate Your Dessert Cravings With The Best: The Belgian Waffle Co Is Now Available In Your City
Begumpet
Gyms
image - Cult Fitness
Gyms

Cult Fitness

Dance, Bounce, Work It Out: This Gym Offers A New Wave Of Fitness That You'd Love
Begumpet
Tattoo Parlour
image - Koru Ink
Tattoo Parlour

Koru Ink

Time To Get Inked! One Of The Most Popular Tattoo Studios In Hyderabad Is Calling You
Ramgopalpet
Street Food
image - Chachaji Wadapav
Street Food

Chachaji Wadapav

It's Legit! We Cannot Get Over The Dabeli & Wadapav At This Sindhi Colony Kiosk
Sports Venues
image - Infinity Para Sports Academy & Rehab Center
Sports Venues

Infinity Para Sports Academy & Rehab Center

First Of Its Kind: Hyderabad Gets Para-Sports Academy And Rehab Center In Begumpet
Begumpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Popular Punjabi Paratha
Fast Food Restaurants

Popular Punjabi Paratha

Do Not Miss Out On Good Homemade Parathas At Punjabi House
Ramgopalpet
Hotels
image - Manasarovar The Fern
Hotels

Manasarovar The Fern

Open Terrace, Swimming Pool & Modern Rooms: Check Out This Hotel In Begumpet
Begumpet
Cafes
image - Chicago Cafeteria
Cafes

Chicago Cafeteria

Get To This Iconic Irani Cafe In Begumpet For Creamy Chai & Buttery Osmania Biscuits
Begumpet
Classes & Workshops
image - Yhodha Combat Martial Arts
Classes & Workshops

Yhodha Combat Martial Arts

Train Like A Pro At This Martial Arts Centre In Secunderabad
Ramgopalpet
Parks
image - Sanjeevaiah Park
Parks

Sanjeevaiah Park

This Popular Park Near Tank Bund Is Now An Exclusive Children's Park
Khairatabad
Casual Dining
image - Paradise
Casual Dining

Paradise

Stop By For Some Yum Biryani At Paradise Biryani!
Ramgopalpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Parsi Bawa
Fast Food Restaurants

Parsi Bawa

You've Got To Try Out The Amazing Persian Delicacies At This Secunderabad Eatery
Secunderabad
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sindhi Colony?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE