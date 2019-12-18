Somajiguda

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Somajiguda

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Swathi Tiffins
Fast Food Restaurants

Swathi Tiffins

Rasam Idli To Set Dosa: Go For Brekkie At This Tiffin Centre In Somajiguda
Somajiguda
Dessert Parlours
image - Dumont
Dessert Parlours

Dumont

With Unconventional & Offbeat Flavours! Check Out This Ice -Cream Parlour Asap
Somajiguda
Cafes
image - Guilt Trip
Cafes

Guilt Trip

Guilt Trip: A Cosy Place With A Variety Of Desserts
Somajiguda
Cafes
image - Rocket Fuel Cafe
Cafes

Rocket Fuel Cafe

This New Place Is One The Coolest Cafes In Town
Somajiguda
Cafes
image - Ambitto
Cafes

Ambitto

This Cafe In Somajiguda Is A Hidden Gem For Great Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
image - Verandah - The Park
Casual Dining

Verandah - The Park

Fancy A Lavish Dinner? Verandah, Park Hotel Has So Much To Offer!
Somajiguda
Street Food
image - Katmandu Momos
Street Food

Katmandu Momos

Did You Know This Street Stall In Somajiguda Sells Momos At INR 60 Only?
Somajiguda
Fine Dining
image - Aish - The Park
Fine Dining

Aish - The Park

Want To Eat Haleem 365 Days A Year Off A Silver Platter? We Know Just Where
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
image - The Arabian Village
Casual Dining

The Arabian Village

This Newbie Serves Some Amazing Kebabs!
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizzetto
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizzetto

DIY Pizza & Pasta: Stop By This Pizza Place In Irrum Manzil
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
image - InChinese
Fast Food Restaurants

InChinese

Love Chinese Cuisine? Head Straight To This Place That Serves Good Food At A Good Price
Punjagutta
Fine Dining
image - Cayenne
Fine Dining

Cayenne

Take Your Family To Cayenne & Relish The Amazing Buffet Spread
Casual Dining
image - Sigree
Casual Dining

Sigree

This Bar In Begumpet Whips Interesting Cocktails Like Smoking Johnnie & Peru Pyala
Begumpet
Cafes
image - Araku Aroma Coffee
Cafes

Araku Aroma Coffee

There Is A New Coffee Shop In Town & It's Summoning All Coffee Lovers To Its Yard
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Now In Hyderabad & We Cannot Keep Calm
Khairatabad
Dhabhas
image - NorFest - The Dhaba
Dhabhas

NorFest - The Dhaba

This Dhaba Has Finally Opened Its Doors In Punjagutta & We're Going For Its Galouti Kebab
Punjagutta
Cafes
image - Chennai Coffee Shop
Cafes

Chennai Coffee Shop

This Joint Is Making The Most Authentic Filter Kaapi At INR 40 Only
Punjagutta
Food Courts
image - Chic N Cone
Food Courts

Chic N Cone

Have You Tried Waffles Cones Filled Chicken & Paneer Yet?
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Friends Shawarma
Fast Food Restaurants

Friends Shawarma

This Shawarma Joint In Banjara Hills Is Worth Queuing Up For
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wok Republic
Fast Food Restaurants

Wok Republic

Laksa, Nasi Goreng & Crispy Wonton: This Is Comfort Food In Takeout Boxes
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Baguette Salads
Fast Food Restaurants

Baguette Salads

New Orleans To South Beach: This Cafe Has An Interesting Range Of Salads
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
image - Cream Stone Concepts
Dessert Parlours

Cream Stone Concepts

Alphonso Season Is Back And That Too In Our Favourite Ice creams
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
image - Froststicks
Dessert Parlours

Froststicks

Treat Yourself To Kala Khatta & Double Oreo Ice Cream Bars At This Tiny Shop
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gongura
Fast Food Restaurants

Gongura

Be It A Platter or Pulusu, This Place Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Delicious Ride
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - Sizzling Joe
Cafes

Sizzling Joe

Stuck In GVK One Mall? Head To This Stall For Delicious Sizzlers
Banjara Hills
Fine Dining
image - Ohri's Tansen
Fine Dining

Ohri's Tansen

Paneer Dum Roll By Tansen Cannot Be Missed For Sure!
Khairatabad
Casual Dining
image - Ohri's 70 MM
Casual Dining

Ohri's 70 MM

Colourful Posters Of Bollywood Films At This Amazing Buffet Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants
image - China Express
Fast Food Restaurants

China Express

One Of The Best Chinese Non-Veg Combo Had Till Date!
Banjara Hills
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Somajiguda?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE