Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Somajiguda
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Somajiguda
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Dhabhas
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Swathi Tiffins
Rasam Idli To Set Dosa: Go For Brekkie At This Tiffin Centre In Somajiguda
Somajiguda
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Dumont
With Unconventional & Offbeat Flavours! Check Out This Ice -Cream Parlour Asap
Somajiguda
Cafes
Cafes
Guilt Trip
Guilt Trip: A Cosy Place With A Variety Of Desserts
Somajiguda
Cafes
Cafes
Rocket Fuel Cafe
This New Place Is One The Coolest Cafes In Town
Somajiguda
Cafes
Cafes
Ambitto
This Cafe In Somajiguda Is A Hidden Gem For Great Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Verandah - The Park
Fancy A Lavish Dinner? Verandah, Park Hotel Has So Much To Offer!
Somajiguda
Street Food
Street Food
Katmandu Momos
Did You Know This Street Stall In Somajiguda Sells Momos At INR 60 Only?
Somajiguda
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Aish - The Park
Want To Eat Haleem 365 Days A Year Off A Silver Platter? We Know Just Where
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Arabian Village
This Newbie Serves Some Amazing Kebabs!
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizzetto
DIY Pizza & Pasta: Stop By This Pizza Place In Irrum Manzil
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
InChinese
Love Chinese Cuisine? Head Straight To This Place That Serves Good Food At A Good Price
Punjagutta
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Cayenne
Take Your Family To Cayenne & Relish The Amazing Buffet Spread
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sigree
This Bar In Begumpet Whips Interesting Cocktails Like Smoking Johnnie & Peru Pyala
Begumpet
Cafes
Cafes
Araku Aroma Coffee
There Is A New Coffee Shop In Town & It's Summoning All Coffee Lovers To Its Yard
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Now In Hyderabad & We Cannot Keep Calm
Khairatabad
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
NorFest - The Dhaba
This Dhaba Has Finally Opened Its Doors In Punjagutta & We're Going For Its Galouti Kebab
Punjagutta
Cafes
Cafes
Chennai Coffee Shop
This Joint Is Making The Most Authentic Filter Kaapi At INR 40 Only
Punjagutta
Food Courts
Food Courts
Chic N Cone
Have You Tried Waffles Cones Filled Chicken & Paneer Yet?
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Friends Shawarma
This Shawarma Joint In Banjara Hills Is Worth Queuing Up For
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wok Republic
Laksa, Nasi Goreng & Crispy Wonton: This Is Comfort Food In Takeout Boxes
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Baguette Salads
New Orleans To South Beach: This Cafe Has An Interesting Range Of Salads
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Cream Stone Concepts
Alphonso Season Is Back And That Too In Our Favourite Ice creams
Banjara Hills
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Froststicks
Treat Yourself To Kala Khatta & Double Oreo Ice Cream Bars At This Tiny Shop
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gongura
Be It A Platter or Pulusu, This Place Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Delicious Ride
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Cafes
Sizzling Joe
Stuck In GVK One Mall? Head To This Stall For Delicious Sizzlers
Banjara Hills
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Ohri's Tansen
Paneer Dum Roll By Tansen Cannot Be Missed For Sure!
Khairatabad
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ohri's 70 MM
Colourful Posters Of Bollywood Films At This Amazing Buffet Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
China Express
One Of The Best Chinese Non-Veg Combo Had Till Date!
Banjara Hills
Have a great recommendation for
Somajiguda?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE