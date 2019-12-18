Sri Nagar Colony

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sri Nagar Colony

Casual Dining
image - Kobbarillu
Casual Dining

Kobbarillu

This Rustic Themed Restaurant In Srinagar Colony Serves Up Delicious Biryani
Sri Nagar Colony
Gyms
image - Cult Fitness
Gyms

Cult Fitness

This Popular Gym Is Launching In 5 Areas & You Can Grab Its First Month Membership At INR 990
Yousufguda
Shoe Stores
image - Evlas Footshoppe
Shoe Stores

Evlas Footshoppe

Don't Go Broke: This Footwear Store Fixes All Our Shoe Needs On A Budget
Banjara Hills
Homestays
image - SRR Jubilee
Homestays

SRR Jubilee

This Quaint Homestay With A Lovely Garden Is A Perfect Staycation Spot
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Gazebo
Casual Dining

Gazebo

This Buffet Restraunt In Banjara Hills Insures To Serve A Variety On Your Plate
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Ocean's Basket
Casual Dining

Ocean's Basket

Drop By This restaurant To Have Authentic Sea Food In The Heart Of The City
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Royal Tiffin Center
Fast Food Restaurants

Royal Tiffin Center

You've Gotta Try Cheesy Pizza Idly At Tiffin Center, Drop By Now!
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - 6 Yards Plus
Clothing Stores

6 Yards Plus

Gollabhama Sarees, Quirky Blouses & Lovely Fabric: This Saree Adda Got Us All Heart Eyed
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Biryaniwalla & Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

Biryaniwalla & Co.

This Eatery Is Banjara Hill's Best Biryani Address & Their Pathar Ka Gosht Is Killer Too
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Zaiqa - E - Hyderabad
Casual Dining

Zaiqa - E - Hyderabad

Try Out Authentic Nizami Dishes At This Popular Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Gaming Zone
image - Playmax Interactive
Gaming Zone

Playmax Interactive

Gamers, Here's Hyderabad's Best Gaming Zone Where You Can Swing It Like A Pro
Banjara Hills
Bakeries
image - Mountain Bakery
Bakeries

Mountain Bakery

Get To This Iconic Bakery In Banjara Hills To Eat Mutton Luqmi, Pyaaz Samosa & Biscuits
Banjara Hills
Clothing Stores
image - Zudio
Clothing Stores

Zudio

This Store In Ameerpet Metro Station Is Perfect For Budget Shopping
Ameerpet
Boutiques
image - Studio Nimitha Bajjuri
Boutiques

Studio Nimitha Bajjuri

This Label Can Customise Any Outfit Within 24 Hours & We're Crushing On Their Designs
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - Bon Appediet
Cafes

Bon Appediet

Treat Yourself To Delicious Gluten-Free & Vegan Food At This Little Cafe
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Levant Restaurant
Casual Dining

Levant Restaurant

Explore Levant For Turkish, Armenian & Lebanese Cuisine
Banjara Hills
Bakeries
image - Gourmet Baklava
Bakeries

Gourmet Baklava

Turkish Coffee, Baklava & Kunafa: This Banjara Hills Bakery Is Middle Eastern Dessert Heaven
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - WOFL
Cafes

WOFL

Breakfast Plans: Drop By This Eatery For Eggless Waffles, Pancakes & More
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Mashaal
Casual Dining

Mashaal

Have You Checked Out This Bollywood Themed Restaurant In Banjara Hills Yet?
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Biryanis & More
Casual Dining

Biryanis & More

This Popular Eatery Serves Biryanis Which Is Unique In Their Own Way
Ameerpet
Bars
image - TOS - Tales Over Spirits
Bars

TOS - Tales Over Spirits

Post Work Scenes? Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Drinks & Starters In Banjara Hills!
Banjara Hills
