Upparpally
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Upparpally
Casual Dining
Monument
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotels
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Home Caterers
Clothing Stores
Gyms
M.G. Bakery & Ali Naan Mahel
Old City Food Has Its Own Charm!
Rajendra Nagar
Mud Forest
Terrariums, Anyone? Get On This Website To Deck Up Your Home With Greens
Bandlaguda Jagir
Golkonda Fort
Marvellous Acoustics & The Best Sheermal In Town: Why The Golconda Fort Is A Must-Do
Naya Qila
Heading To Golconda Fort? Don't Forget To Check Out This Iconic Spot As Well
Selvedge Design Studio
Say Hello To This Local Designer Label To Make Bold Fashion Statements
Karwan
Fazal Mandi House
Feast On A Giant Plate Of Delicious Mandi At This Popular Mandi House In Hyderabad
Mehdipatnam
Aazebo
Register For This #InsiderOnlyEvent @Aazebo
Toli Chowki
Nice Juice Centre
The Fresh & Dry Fruit Thick Shakes At This Iconic Juice Centre In Tolichowki Is Amazeballs
Toli Chowki
Pista House
Drop By This Restaurant To Have The World Famous Haleem & Biryani Right Away
Toli Chowki
Solitaire Fitness
From Drab To Fab: Check Out This Fitness Studio For The Ultimate Transformation
Mehdipatnam
Nehru Zoological Park
Drop By This Zoo When In Hyderabad!
Bahadurpura
SB Home Made Haleem
Treat Yourself To Haleem Throughout The Year From This Hyderabadi Place
Toli Chowki
Taramati Hotel
Culture Vultures, Check Into This 140-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel At INR 2,100 Per Night
Hyderabad
Qutb Shahi Tombs
These Iconic Tombs Are An Architectural Wonder & A Photographer's Paradise
Toli Chowki
Sudha Car Museum
Fountain Pen Cars To Cake Cars: This Museum Does Wacky Cars In All Exciting Themes
Bahadurpura
Taramati Baradari
Did You Know Taramati Baradari Is A 141-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel?
Prince Cafe & Restaurant
Early Risers: This Tea Outlet In Mehdipatnam Surely Never Disappoints!
Mehdipatnam
Hobby Shop
DIY Lovers, Make Toy Planes With RC Spare Parts & Machine Cut Kits From This Store
Toli Chowki
Simeen's Beauty Parlour
Festive Season? Get Your Amazing Mehendi Done From Simeens!
Mehdipatnam
Felfelah Restucafe
This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers Some Amazing Wraps, Burgers & More!
