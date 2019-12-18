Upparpally

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Upparpally

Bakeries
image - M.G. Bakery & Ali Naan Mahel
Bakeries

M.G. Bakery & Ali Naan Mahel

Old City Food Has Its Own Charm!
Rajendra Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Mud Forest
Home Décor Stores

Mud Forest

Terrariums, Anyone? Get On This Website To Deck Up Your Home With Greens
Bandlaguda Jagir
Monument
image - Golkonda Fort
Monument

Golkonda Fort

Marvellous Acoustics & The Best Sheermal In Town: Why The Golconda Fort Is A Must-Do
Monument
image - Naya Qila
Monument

Naya Qila

Heading To Golconda Fort? Don't Forget To Check Out This Iconic Spot As Well
Clothing Stores
image - Selvedge Design Studio
Clothing Stores

Selvedge Design Studio

Say Hello To This Local Designer Label To Make Bold Fashion Statements
Karwan
Casual Dining
image - Fazal Mandi House
Casual Dining

Fazal Mandi House

Feast On A Giant Plate Of Delicious Mandi At This Popular Mandi House In Hyderabad
Mehdipatnam
Casual Dining
image - Aazebo
Casual Dining

Aazebo

Register For This #InsiderOnlyEvent @Aazebo
Toli Chowki
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Nice Juice Centre
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Nice Juice Centre

The Fresh & Dry Fruit Thick Shakes At This Iconic Juice Centre In Tolichowki Is Amazeballs
Toli Chowki
Casual Dining
image - Pista House
Casual Dining

Pista House

Drop By This Restaurant To Have The World Famous Haleem & Biryani Right Away
Toli Chowki
Gyms
image - Solitaire Fitness
Gyms

Solitaire Fitness

From Drab To Fab: Check Out This Fitness Studio For The Ultimate Transformation
Mehdipatnam
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Nehru Zoological Park
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Nehru Zoological Park

Drop By This Zoo When In Hyderabad!
Bahadurpura
Home Caterers
image - SB Home Made Haleem
Home Caterers

SB Home Made Haleem

Treat Yourself To Haleem Throughout The Year From This Hyderabadi Place
Toli Chowki
Hotels
image - Taramati Hotel
Hotels

Taramati Hotel

Culture Vultures, Check Into This 140-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel At INR 2,100 Per Night
Hyderabad
Monument
image - Qutb Shahi Tombs
Monument

Qutb Shahi Tombs

These Iconic Tombs Are An Architectural Wonder & A Photographer's Paradise
Toli Chowki
Museums
image - Sudha Car Museum
Museums

Sudha Car Museum

Fountain Pen Cars To Cake Cars: This Museum Does Wacky Cars In All Exciting Themes
Bahadurpura
Hotels
image - Taramati Baradari
Hotels

Taramati Baradari

Did You Know Taramati Baradari Is A 141-Year-Old Monument Turned Hotel?
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Prince Cafe & Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Prince Cafe & Restaurant

Early Risers: This Tea Outlet In Mehdipatnam Surely Never Disappoints!
Mehdipatnam
Stationery Stores
image - Hobby Shop
Stationery Stores

Hobby Shop

DIY Lovers, Make Toy Planes With RC Spare Parts & Machine Cut Kits From This Store
Toli Chowki
Salons
image - Simeen's Beauty Parlour
Salons

Simeen's Beauty Parlour

Festive Season? Get Your Amazing Mehendi Done From Simeens!
Mehdipatnam
Cafes
image - Felfelah Restucafe
Cafes

Felfelah Restucafe

This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers Some Amazing Wraps, Burgers & More!
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Upparpally?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE