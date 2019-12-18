Yousufguda

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Yousufguda

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas
Fast Food Restaurants

Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas

Sort Your Late Night Shawarma & Grilled Chicken Cravings With This Restaurant
Yousufguda
Casual Dining
image - Kobbarillu
Casual Dining

Kobbarillu

This Rustic Themed Restaurant In Srinagar Colony Serves Up Delicious Biryani
Sri Nagar Colony
Casual Dining
image - Mashaal
Casual Dining

Mashaal

Have You Checked Out This Bollywood Themed Restaurant In Banjara Hills Yet?
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - House Of Dosas
Fast Food Restaurants

House Of Dosas

Mexican Pizza To Nutella Chocolate Dosa: This Restaurant Does More Than 20 Varieties Of Dosa
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - The Roastery Coffee House
Cafes

The Roastery Coffee House

The Roastery Coffee House Is Being Spot On With Their Fish In White Sauce {& People Are Lovin' It}
Banjara Hills
Bakeries
image - Mountain Bakery
Bakeries

Mountain Bakery

Get To This Iconic Bakery In Banjara Hills To Eat Mutton Luqmi, Pyaaz Samosa & Biscuits
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Ocean's Basket
Casual Dining

Ocean's Basket

Drop By This restaurant To Have Authentic Sea Food In The Heart Of The City
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Royal Tiffin Center
Fast Food Restaurants

Royal Tiffin Center

You've Gotta Try Cheesy Pizza Idly At Tiffin Center, Drop By Now!
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Gazebo
Casual Dining

Gazebo

This Buffet Restraunt In Banjara Hills Insures To Serve A Variety On Your Plate
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Biryaniwalla & Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

Biryaniwalla & Co.

This Eatery Is Banjara Hill's Best Biryani Address & Their Pathar Ka Gosht Is Killer Too
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Coco's Bar & Grill
Casual Dining

Coco's Bar & Grill

Rooftop & Live Music: This Place In Banjara Hills Is Ideal For A Chill Scene
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Zaiqa - E - Hyderabad
Casual Dining

Zaiqa - E - Hyderabad

Try Out Authentic Nizami Dishes At This Popular Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Kaffe Gardenia
Casual Dining

Kaffe Gardenia

Cafe With A K: There's A New Vegetarian Restaurant In Banjara Hills
Banjara Hills
Fine Dining
image - Flying Spaghetti Monster
Fine Dining

Flying Spaghetti Monster

This Resturant Brings Authentic Italian Dishes To Hyderabad
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Food Garten
Fast Food Restaurants

Food Garten

Fond Of Thai Recipes? This Place Cannot Be Missed!
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
image - Aromas Of Andhra
Casual Dining

Aromas Of Andhra

This Restaurant In Banjara Hills Is Serving Bahubali Thali & We're Going Like Whaaaaa
Banjara Hills
Casual Dining
image - Telangana Spice Kitchen
Casual Dining

Telangana Spice Kitchen

Garelu, Mudda Pappu - Pachi Pulusu: This Jubilee Hills Restaurant Makes Epic Telangana Fare
Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
image - Levant Restaurant
Casual Dining

Levant Restaurant

Explore Levant For Turkish, Armenian & Lebanese Cuisine
Banjara Hills
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Udupi Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Udupi Hotel

This Tiny Hotel In Banjara Hills Is Serving Up Buttery Dosas & Sambar Idli
Banjara Hills
Bakeries
image - Gourmet Baklava
Bakeries

Gourmet Baklava

Turkish Coffee, Baklava & Kunafa: This Banjara Hills Bakery Is Middle Eastern Dessert Heaven
Banjara Hills
Cafes
image - Abar Baithak
Cafes

Abar Baithak

You'll Totally Love The Quirky Merch & Book Corner At This New Cafe In Jubilee Hills
Jubilee Hills
