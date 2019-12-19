Head To Himayat Sagar Lake On A Cloudy Day To Unwind Like A Pro

img-gallery-featured
Tourist Attractions

Himayat Sagar Lake

Hyderabad, Telangana
4.3

Rajendranagar Mandal, Hyderabad

image-map-default

    Great For

    What Makes It Awesome

    A little strolling place right beside Himayathsagar, with an amazing view of the sunset and a breeze that cools you from the summer heat. Spend your evening here for beautiful sunsets. Your Instagram feed is surely going to thank you because of all the amazing pictures you're going to click. Seeking solitude? Get here with a book and you're sorted! Bonus: you get amazing fish fry right outside the gate.

    Best To Go With

    Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

    Tourist Attractions

    Himayat Sagar Lake

    Hyderabad, Telangana
    4.3

    Rajendranagar Mandal, Hyderabad

    image-map-default