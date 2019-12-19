A little strolling place right beside Himayathsagar, with an amazing view of the sunset and a breeze that cools you from the summer heat. Spend your evening here for beautiful sunsets. Your Instagram feed is surely going to thank you because of all the amazing pictures you're going to click. Seeking solitude? Get here with a book and you're sorted! Bonus: you get amazing fish fry right outside the gate.
Head To Himayat Sagar Lake On A Cloudy Day To Unwind Like A Pro
