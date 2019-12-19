Missing Mangoes? Drop By Zza Bar To Have Best Cheesecakes In Town

ZZA Bar, located in Jubilee hills serves best cheesecakes in town. Cheesecake lovers, this should be your go to place! These are no-bake cheesecakes, without any added gelatin. The cream cheese is whipped to perfection to make it fluffy. The cheesecakes are heavenly and hands down the best in town. Mango season might be over but their fantabulous Mango cheesecake is going to be available for another month. So, mango lovers what are you waiting for?