Plan Yourself A Staycation With Your Squad At This Villa Near Gandipet Lake

The fact that Navan Retreat is a far away from the crowded nooks of the city and yet offers all the luxury is what makes it awesome. Tastefully designed and located in a residential gated community, this villa can accommodate six people, and has three bedrooms. Offering great views, watching a sunrise from its roof will be quite a sight. And the best part? It's just a walking distance away from Gandipet Lake and Chilkur Balaji Temple. You know what this means, don't you? You can go picnic at this lake, which is also known as Osman Sagar Lake. This lake has a park with a proper running and cycling track, and you can also walk the stretch of the lake to win better views. Which sorts your fitness goals!

Surrounded by plenty of greenery and lovely rooftop views, you can lounge around at the lawn or catch up with a movie in their home theatre room. This room apparently doubles up as a party room too. With ample car parking space and two caretakers, your stay is going to be comfy, fo sho!