Nerf Guns, Tiaras & Scrabble: This Kids Fest Will Put A Smile On Their Faces

Never Grow Up Fest

Entry FREE

Sat - Sun | 23 Nov - 29 Dec, 2019

2:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Landmark Store

Address: KMC Retail Mall, Greenlands Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad

What's Happening

Here's something exciting for your kids. Landmark Stores is hosting Never Grow Up Fest every weekend for a month, and it's going to be a lot of fun. Indulge in activities like the Nerf Gun Challenge, tiara making competition, and a war of words with scrabble contest. Sounds exciting? Well, you can team up with your little ones, and create havoc for fulfilled memories. Ah, how we wish we had such events when we were kids. While you're at it, you can also grab some books for yourself and your kids. 

How's The Venue

Head over to the Landmark Store located inside Westside in Somajiguda. 

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE

