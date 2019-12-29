Nerf Guns, Tiaras & Scrabble: This Kids Fest Will Put A Smile On Their Faces

Here's something exciting for your kids. Landmark Stores is hosting Never Grow Up Fest every weekend for a month, and it's going to be a lot of fun. Indulge in activities like the Nerf Gun Challenge, tiara making competition, and a war of words with scrabble contest. Sounds exciting? Well, you can team up with your little ones, and create havoc for fulfilled memories. Ah, how we wish we had such events when we were kids. While you're at it, you can also grab some books for yourself and your kids.

