Eat Up! New Kids On The Block

Shadab is an iconic restaurant that stands tall in the Old City and whether you love biryani or Irani chai, this one is a must-visit. But here's the deal — you don't have to go all the way to Old City as it has opened a new outlet in SR Nagar. And this one is so huge and we're hoping we don't have to queue up for a table. The ambience is quite old school — the walls are done up with framed photographs of Hyderabad's beloved monuments.

