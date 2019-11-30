Whenever there is a new place in town, we get high as a kite. You know this — with every restaurant and cafe bringing only their A-game with Instagram-worthy ambience, fusion dishes, and cocktails, you wouldn't want to stop with just one visit. Know the feels? Now here's a list of new places in Hyderabad that you must check out, fo sho.
Eat Up! New Kids On The Block
Little Things
We like how impressive and low-key Little Things is (and has always been). They've opened an outlet in Film Nagar and you've got to rush for your share of the sugar rush. Go for their Nutella Cheesecake Jar, Mud Pie, and Maggi Panini. Their chocolate desserts are easily the best, but do find out if they've got anything new.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Shadab Hotel
Shadab is an iconic restaurant that stands tall in the Old City and whether you love biryani or Irani chai, this one is a must-visit. But here's the deal — you don't have to go all the way to Old City as it has opened a new outlet in SR Nagar. And this one is so huge and we're hoping we don't have to queue up for a table. The ambience is quite old school — the walls are done up with framed photographs of Hyderabad's beloved monuments.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Klimom Farm Cafe
Klimom Farm Cafe is quite something. Stirring together great food and awe-inspiring ambience, this cafe in Jubilee Hills has KBR Park as its neighbour. While that's a score, allow us to get into the details. This farm cafe is all about eating healthy. All their dishes are freshly made, and they produce their own dairy products. The outdoors are a sight to one's eye — the trees form a canopy over the seating, there's an installation of a cow, and birdfeeders upcycled from plastic are hung from the trees.
Mad Rooster Cafe
Sainikpuri is where all the new and happening is opening, and Mad Rooster Cafe is no exception. This is an ideal place to chill with your friends and tuck into snacks or nibbles. The ambience is kept simple and it's right opposite Bhavan's Degree College, which means this is where college kids will hang out.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Tiger Lily Bistro
Right now, there's no cafe as Instagram-worthy as Tiger Lily Bistro in Hyderabad. Located in Jubilee Hills, this cafe's ambience is all about pink neon lights, beautiful outdoor seating, and plush indoor seating that features natural light, and interiors that are done up in pinks and whites. We've heard the food is alright but we haven't given it a try — so, we'll go, dig in, and tell you about it.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
10 Asia Kitchen
With new restaurants springing up at every corner of Jubilee Hills, the question still remains — should you eat at new places or play safe with your favourites? However, 10 Asia Kitchen — a new Pan Asian restaurant featuring an open kitchen offers sufficient reasons to go back. The ambience is kept minimal and the ceiling has lights suspended through colourful wheel-like structures. The food is next-level.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Biggies Burger 'N' More
If two soft, slightly toasted buns stuffed with a flavourful patty, few veggies, and oodles of sauces makes you excited, then you have to check out this burger place in Jubilee Hills. Located near the Madhapur Metro Studio, Biggies Burgers N More is a new colourful food joint that has all things burger. With walls painted with quirky food-slang like "time fries when I'm with you", and "honey, I'm a good accident", wooden tables, yellow statement decor, and French window overlooking the road — they have enough space to accommodate 20-25 people. We're telling you this so you book a table in advance.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Cloud Dining
Cloud Dining has finally arrived in Hyderabad and it's all about grabbing a meal up in the air. Located in Hitech City, this restaurant has regular dining and dining in the clouds. Obviously you should go for the latter which is a 5-course meal. Also, there's safety harness provided, so you're seated securely for a meal. We recommend reserving a table in advance for this.
- Room Rent: ₹ 1500
Comments (0)