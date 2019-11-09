Wondering What To Gift Your SO This New Year? Here's A Quick Guide
3 Part Shaving Combo
If your man loves grooming, this shaving combo kit from Bombay Shaving Company is sure to brighten him up. With proper post-shaving moisturisers like scrub and cream, it's a complete beard care kit.
Beige Persian Print Clutch
Looking for something dainty and quirky? We heart this Persian print clutch and we know your special lady will adore it too. The clutch is tiny and can carry only essentials but even if the outfit is quite simple, carrying this can instantly enhance the entire look.
Tan Men's Leather Wallet
You think classy is what defines your man? This tan leather wallet will just do the job. With enough space for cards and cash, it scores high on looks and is practical too. At INR 1,646, it doesn't burn a hole in your pocket too.
Smoked Kohl Pencils Combo (Brown and Black)
If smokey eyes are more of bae's thing, you've got to get her this kohl pencils combo that comes in shades of brown and black. This is an organic makeup product and we're sure she'd give you brownie points for choosing this.
Motivo Nera Shoes For Men
If bae has been cribbing about finding the right pair of formal shoes, this minimal pair of brogues is just what he needs. Whether it's a work meeting or a casual brunch, these will do wonders to an outfit.
Comments (0)