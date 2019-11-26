A List Of New Year Resolutions For 2020 & How To Make Them Legit Happen

Kindness is a gift we all can afford to give, and Hyderabad has several Walls of Kindness, where you can leave clothes, books, shoes, blankets, utensils as well as food for the homeless and poor against a colourful wall. It sticks to the motto — ‘leave what you don’t need, and take what you do.’ You can also giveaway toys and pretty much anything that doesn’t benefit you anymore but you think will help someone else. If you have a party or an event at home and left with food, you can leave it at one of the free food fridges set up by GHMC.