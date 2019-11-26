Hyderabad, we're guessing you've partied, spent quality time your fam, and all set to settle into the New Year. We know we are with much gusto and resolutions that we swear we won't break. Wondering how? It's baby steps, we're letting you into five resolutions that will help you become a better person in 2020.
A List Of New Year Resolutions For 2020 & How To Make Them Legit Happen
Read More By Getting A Library Card
Open Gym At KBR Park
We know the grid. Come January 1, we enroll ourselves in a gym but rarely do we focus on what we do at the gym and what we eat. But we've noticed how pumped up we are when we get to KBR Park or Botanical Gardens in the morning. With plenty of greens, peacocks, and an open gym, they don't cost much but offer more rewards. Like, fresh air. Try this for a month, and tell us how you like! You can try other running parks in Hyderabad here.
Pick A New Skill
Whether you want to learn photography, want constructive feedback on writing or simply want to trek or cycle around the city with a bunch of cyclists, the communities of Hyderabad are something you've got to explore. Right from Write Club Hyderabad to Toastmasters, give a meetup of your choice a shot and pick a new skill.
Pay It Forward At Wall Of Kindness
Kindness is a gift we all can afford to give, and Hyderabad has several Walls of Kindness, where you can leave clothes, books, shoes, blankets, utensils as well as food for the homeless and poor against a colourful wall. It sticks to the motto — ‘leave what you don’t need, and take what you do.’ You can also giveaway toys and pretty much anything that doesn’t benefit you anymore but you think will help someone else. If you have a party or an event at home and left with food, you can leave it at one of the free food fridges set up by GHMC.
Travel More
If you have been traveling only up north and neglecting Hyderabad's neck of the woods, you're doing it all wrong. With weekend getaways like Dindi, Ethipothala Waterfalls, Laknavaram, Papikondalu, Hampi, Bidar, you don't have to spend a lot to make more memories and experiences. All you've got to do is get on LBB or any travel site, plan a road trip, and escape once a month.
