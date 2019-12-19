Box Full Of Joy! We're Loving This Hyderabadi Designer's Subscription Boxes

The fact that Old Trunk packs up a box full of surprises at pocket-friendly prices makes it super awesome. Founded by Rashmi — an MBA graduate and fashion student, the concept of Old Trunk is straightforward. You pick what you're looking for — casuals, festive wear or party outfits, and boxes full of clothing are sent to you. You have 12 hours to try them out, keep what you like, and send back what you don't need. Rashmi's keen interest in styling allows her to understand the customer's perspective, she goes through every order personally, measures what's best for the customer and ushers them to her. Only after adding a surprise gift to the box. And let's be honest — which girl doesn't understand an element of surprise?

The clothing line is priced to fit every pocket. While the tops range between INR 500-800, the bottom wear range from INR 800-1,200. The dresses and gowns are priced between INR 1,500-2,300. You pay for whatever products you decide to keep, so it's almost like you're in control of what you really want. Unlike other subscription boxes, where you often end up paying for a thing or two that aren't your style. We've checked out the products and we're loving the checkered skirts, polka dot bralettes, crochet halter necks, quirky printed tops, bright coloured off-shoulders. Soon, they plan to launch menswear too. So, bae and you can step out in style.