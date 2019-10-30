This Open Mic Hosted By A Music House Is For All The Budding Music Stars

Open Mic Wednesdays

Entry FREE

Wed - Wed | 30 Oct, 2019 - 7 Oct, 2020

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Kadence Xperience Store

Address: Road 11, Mithila Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

What's Happening

Have a knack for rhythm and rhyme? This is your chance to showcase your talent. Kadence is hosting an Open Mic Wednesdays (every Wednesday, of course), a platform for music enthusiasts and their friends to let our their voice and verses. Know a friend who's up for a challange? Why would you not tell them about this! Stage shy? Don't worry, the crowd is friendly and encouraging (that's what open mics are all about). 

How's The Venue

Head over to Kadence Experience in Banjara Hills. 

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE

