Have a knack for rhythm and rhyme? This is your chance to showcase your talent. Kadence is hosting an Open Mic Wednesdays (every Wednesday, of course), a platform for music enthusiasts and their friends to let our their voice and verses. Know a friend who's up for a challange? Why would you not tell them about this! Stage shy? Don't worry, the crowd is friendly and encouraging (that's what open mics are all about).
This Open Mic Hosted By A Music House Is For All The Budding Music Stars
What's Happening
How's The Venue
Head over to Kadence Experience in Banjara Hills.
Price
Entry is absolutely FREE
