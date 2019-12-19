Shop Jumpsuits, Crop Tops & Dresses From This Chic Local Label

Remember how Miranda Sanchez & Kate Sanders wore a similar outfit in Lizzie McGuire and all hell broke loose? With the likes of H&M and Forever21 being go-to for girls to shop from, it is not unusual for such a situation to arise. So, when we found Peep Street, a fashion-forward brand to turn to for the trendiest of styles and chic but unique outfits, we couldn't have been happier. Think crop tops, culottes, jumpsuits, wrap dresses, skirts, jackets, maxi dresses, and dungarees, they have it all (and such pretty ones). We love the fact that they're so easy to breathe in, and you could feel super comfy in them all the time. Besides, you could find something here for your boho soul to the dressy diva in you anywhere between INR 200 to INR 4,000. Designed & curated by Prarthna Jain, who started off the brand as a jewellery design store but eventually moved to clothing (owing to the fact that she's a texting designer), you'll find a diverse range of attires here.

Apart from clothing, you can get quirky sling bags (our favourite being the popcorn-shaped ones), pin stashes, cute pouches, shoes and corset chokers. You can place your orders online, but we'd recommend making a visit to their Ameerpet Studio for more variety. So, go shopping with your girl pals and tell us what you bought.